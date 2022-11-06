Royal Enfield Meteor 350 modified into bobber is a shiny street beauty, see pics

Modified Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 launched back in November 2020 and the motorcycle has since been a hit in India as well as the international markets. Now, the bike is set to get an update in the form of Super Meteor 650 and it is expected to be showcased in EICMA in Milan on November 8. Royal Enfield motorcycles are a popular choice for many customization and modification projects because of their rich heritage, large fanbase, and simple architecture.

This is just one example of the growing popularity of the Meteor 350 among customizers, not only in India but throughout the world. K-Speed, a Thai motorcycle customising firm, is responsible for this stunning Royal Enfield Meteor 350.

The front end of the motorcycle has been upgraded with a new handlebar, fork gators, and a compact LED headlamp. Plus, it has brand-new switchgear and an unprotected front tyre due to the absence of a fender. In contrast to the majority of the body work, which is finished in black, the chrome piece of the front of the bike shines out.

The teardrop shape of the fuel tank remains same but has been updated by being coated in chrome, and the instrument cluster has been relocated to the left side of the tank. On this motorbike, the original grip has been swapped out with a sleek chrome bar. The majority of the panels have also been taken off.

Since a sizable chunk of the rear tail section was sawed off, the aftermarket taillights are now situated in close proximity to the shock absorbers. The factory tyres have been swapped out with chubby tyres at both ends, and the wheels have been upgraded to alloy.

It's not clear whether the engine was modified or not. The Royal Enfield Meteor has a 349cc air-oil cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 20.4 PS of power and 27 Nm of torque. A 5-speed constant mesh gearbox is coupled to the powerplant. The cost of a brand new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is Rs 2.01 lakh (ex-showroom).

