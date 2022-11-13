Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 modified to look like an absolute street racer

Photo: Bulleteer Customs/Instagram

Royal Enfield motorcycles are among India's most popular choices. In addition to being a popular motorbike among buyers, this model is also a fan favourite among customisers. But even with real estate professionals, Bullet maintains a leading preference rating. The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, which comes in at number two on the same list, is the preferred motorbike of Bulleteer Customs of Bengaluru.

Compared to its original form, the Twinrod 650 White Fang that was customised by Bulleteer Customs is an entirely different motorcycle. The bike now has a stretched appearance because to its lengthening. The new LED headlight with its distinctive cowl completes the bike's new cruiser appearance. Further, the factory handlebar was removed and replaced with a flat, one-piece bar that was raised using custom risers. Additionally, the bike sports magnificent bar-end mirrors.

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 also has a brand new, unique fuel tank that is more feminine in shape than the bike's original boxy version. The bike's black and white colour scheme perfectly complements the menacing overtones of that moniker. A black, one-piece seat is added to complete the look. A narrow LED strip serves as the tail light so the bike may keep its low profile.

The motorbike also sports aftermarket alloy wheels with custom designs. The huge 360-section rear tyre is another standout feature, adding muscularity to the overall look. In addition, for a more formidable look, there is a one-of-a-kind, free-flowing dual exhaust system with insulated wrapping on each side.

To our knowledge, the engine has not been altered in any way. The 650cc parallel twin engine that drives the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 produces 47hp of max power and 52Nm of max torque which is mated to a 6-speed transmission.