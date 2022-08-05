Royal Enfield Hunter 350 to launch on August 7: How to watch live, expected price, features and more

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be launched on August 7. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is Royal Enfield Bullet 350 sibling that has been in the works for quite some time now. The new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 launch event will take place in Bangkok and it will be livestreamed for viewers across the globe. The Bangkok event of Royal Enfield Hunter 350 also hints that the new motorcycle may also make its international debut. Although the company has not yet detailed the specifications of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, CEO of Eicher Motors, the maker Royal Enfield bikes, has revealed the new Hunter bike in an Instagram post. “Hunter has been in development since 2016, but the development team has been really fine tuning the chassis to offer a completely different character and personality to the bike.” Siddhartha Lal said in the video. Those who are interested in the new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 launch event, you can watch it live through this YouTube link.





The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is based on the J-platform that can also be seen in the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Royal Enfield Classic 350. The bike looks like an urban scrambler with a teardrop style fuel tank. The bike features a neo-retro design theme with rounded turn indicator and halogen headlamp. At the rear, it gets rounded tail lamps and turn indicators as well. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 seen in the video shared by Siddhartha Lal gets a dual-tone blue and white paint scheme. The second bike at the back can be seen in a silver colour option with sea green sticker work. If reports are to be believed, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be offered in two key variants - Retro and Metro. The Retro variant of Hunter 350 is said to be the affordable one and the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Metro variant will likely be the one with more feature and customisation options. Reports also suggest that Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Metro will also get a sub-variant called Rebel that will be available in three paint schemes - Rebel Black, Rebel Blue and Rebel Red.

As per the reports, the company will also offer factory-level customizations with Rebel and Metro trims that will allow buyers to customise the paint scheme on the Hunter Metro Dapper Grey model and Hunter Rebel Red model. The reports also suggest that Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be available in Factory Black and Factory Silver colour options. The Royal Enfield Hunter Metro is also believed to sport alloy wheels, tripper navigation pod and other elements. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is said to be powered by the same 349cc engine as seen on other bikes on the J-platform such as the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Royal Enfield Classic 350. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox and it churns out 20 hp and 27 Nm of torque.

It appears that Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will get telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The bike will also likely have disc brakes, dual channel ABS and tubeless tyres.The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is said to be one of the most affordable motorcycles by Royal Enfield. The bike is expected to have a price tag around Rs 1 lakh which will make it more affordable than the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 that will likely be launched today (August 5).