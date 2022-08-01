Royal Enfield Hunter 350 teased ahead of launch on August 7: Expected price, design and more

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has made it to the news several times in the last couple of months as the upcoming motorcycle from Royal Enfield has been spotted testing on the Indian roads. Although the company has not yet revealed any information about the Hunter 350, it appears that we may be able to see the bike in flesh soon. Royal Enfield has started to release teasers for the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 launch on August 7. The teasers suggest that the company may unveil the bike on August 5 and the price of Royal Enfield Hunter 350 may be announced on August 7. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is based on the J-platform that can also be seen in the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Royal Enfield Classic 350. Images of the production version of the motorcycle have also been leaked online. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is said to be powered by the same 349cc engine as seen on other bikes on the J-platform such as the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Royal Enfield Classic 350. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox and it churns out 20 hp and 27 Nm of torque. As per the leaked images, the bike features a neo-retro design theme with rounded turn indicator and halogen headlamp. At the rear, it gets rounded tail lamps and turn indicators as well. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 features a blacked-out theme that surely gives it an aggressive look.

Reports suggest that the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 may be offered in two variants. The expensive model is said to sport alloy wheels, tripper navigation pod and other elements. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is said to be one of the most affordable motorcycles by Royal Enfield. The bike is expected to have a price tag around Rs 1 lakh.