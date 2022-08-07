Royal Enfield Hunter 350 launched in India, price starts at Rs 01.49 lakh: Variants, features and more

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 launched in India

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is here. Royal Enfield has finally launched its much-anticipated Royal Enfield Hunter 350 motorcycle in India today. The new Hunter 350 was unveiled by the company a couple of days ago and now Royal Enfield has revealed the prices of its latest motorcycle. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 price in India starts at Rs 01.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be offered in two variants - Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Retro and Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Metro. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Retro variant is the basic variant and it misses out on a few features that are included in the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Metro variant. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is based on the J-platform that can also be seen in the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Royal Enfield Classic 350, and the new bike weighs 181kg. For context, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 weighs around 191kg. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Royal Enfield Hunter 350.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Design

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 looks like an urban scrambler with a teardrop style fuel tank. The bike features a neo-retro design theme with rounded turn indicator and halogen headlamp. At the rear, it gets a rounded LED tail lamp and LED turn indicators as well. The upswept tail and exhaust give the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 a roadster look. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 comes with off-set instrument console that is quite similar to the one seen on the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. The bike also gets a tripper navigation pod and 17-inch alloy wheels. The new Hunter 350 weighs 181kg. For context, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 weighs around 191kg.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Engine

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is powered by the same 349cc engine as seen on other bikes on the J-platform such as the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Royal Enfield Classic 350. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox and it churns out 20 hp and 27 Nm of torque. The Hunter 350 is claimed to offer a maximum speed of 114kmph. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 mileage is claimed to be 36.2 kmpl.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Variants

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be offered in two key variants - Retro and Metro. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be offered in six colour options - Rebel Blue, Rebel Red, Rebel Black, Dapper Ash, Dapper White and Dapper Grey.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Features

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Metro variant comes with 41mm telescopic front forks. At the rear, the Hunter 350 comes with twin shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload. The new Royal Enfield bike gets 300mm front disc and 270mm rear disc along with a dual-channel ABS system. The base Retro variant of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 gets a 156mm rear drum with single-channel ABS. The Retro variant also misses out on alloy wheels.