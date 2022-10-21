Royal Enfield Hunter 350 available at Rs 4,999 in Diwali sale, but there’s a catch

Photo: Royal Enfield Hunter 350

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350, the company's most recent model, has been an immediate success with Indian buyers. Royal Enfield is attempting to attract potential buyers into the brand with the Hunter 350 by providing a more comfortable and nimble bike than previous Royal Enfield models. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is a sibling of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 that has been in development for some years. The Royal Enfield latest offering sits below the iconic Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and is the most affordable bike in the current Royal Enfield portfolio.

Buyers interested in purchasing a brand-new RE Hunter 350 this Diwali need only to spend Rs 4,999. Because there are so many various financing options for the motorcycle, the cost of purchasing one for personal use is surprisingly low.

Your options for an EMI via the company will depend on how long you want to pay off your Royal Enfield Hunter 350. You may choose a 60-month, 48-month, or 36-month EMI. The 60-month plan has an EMI of Rs 3,525, the 48-month plan has an EMI of Rs 4,131, and the 36-month plan has an EMI of Rs 5,156. The Royal Enfield website also allows people to construct their own Hunter 350 using a computer depiction. The buyer has several alternatives open to him or her.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 shares its 349cc motor with the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Royal Enfield Classic 350, which are also built on the J-platform. The engine is coupled to a 5-speed transmission and produces 20 horsepower and 27 Newton-meters of torque. The top claimed speed of the Hunter 350 is 114kph.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be offered in two key variants and six colour options - Rebel Blue, Rebel Red, Rebel Black, Dapper Ash, Dapper White and Dapper Grey. price for RE Hunter 350 starts at Rs 1,63,900 (ex-showroom).