Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 under works, expected to launch in 2023

Representational Image

New information regarding a forthcoming Royal Enfield motorbike has surfaced online, after the release of a single photograph of the electric motorcycle prototype. Before the announcement of the 450 cc liquid-cooled Himalayan, rumours circulated that Royal EnfieldE was developing a flagship dual-purpose adventure tourer.

According to Autocar's most recent report, the Chennai-based company is actually working on a genuine adventure motorbike using the same 650 cc chassis as the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, and, most recently, the Super Meteor 650. This new model is expected to debut

According to a product plan document, the new 650 cc adv would take design cues from the Interceptor 650 tourer. The bike's general shape has also been described. Even though the Super Meteor 650 is supposedly descended from the Interceptor, RE claims that the flagship cruiser is built on an entirely new platform and features a separate suspension arrangement.

Accordingly, the Royal Enfield 650 cc adv will undoubtedly be different from the Interceptor 650. The traditional off-posture roader is immediately recognisable, as are the vehicle's wire-spoked front and rear wheels, the former of which are typically larger than the latter. The high seating posture, the high windshield, and the high handlebar are further notable features.

High ground clearance and off-road grade tyres will also be offered, making it a more genuine off-roader than the current Himalayan 411. The design also reveals an upswept exhaust system, an engine underbody cover, and a rear luggage rack. Besides the long travel suspension and huge fuel tank, other distinguishing features include the low riding posture and the relatively high rider's seat.

Also, READ: Actor Ram Kapoor takes delivery of Ferrari Portofino convertible worth over Rs 3.50 crore

While this sketch may be nothing more than a concept, it does demonstrate that RE is serious about making a splash in the premium adventure touring market with the forthcoming adv 650. In any case, the release date is still up in the air, and it might come after the market release of the production-spec SG650 and a 650 scram.