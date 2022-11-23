Royal Enfield ‘Electrik01’ electric bike spotted for the first time

Royal Enfield first electric bike is internally called Electrik01. (Image: Autocar India)

Royal Enfield is on a spree when it comes to rolling out new exciting bikes. In the last few months, the company has unveiled the new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 and Royal Enfield Hunter 350 bikes and now it appears that we may see the brand's first electric bike soon. Royal Enfield has made it pretty clear that it is working on an electric bike but a new report suggests that we may be able to witness it next year. Autocar India has managed to get the first images of the Royal Enfield electric bike concept that is internally called the ‘Electrik01’.

Although the image shared by Autocar India only reveals a partial view of the bike, it still tells a lot about what fans can expect. The image reveals that the Royal Enfield electric bike will have a neo-retro design with an unusual girder fork. It is worth noting that although it is an electric bike, it gets a conventional fuel tank. The EV also gets classical round headlight, alloy wheels, and unique chassis.

Royal Enfield has a long legacy of creating iconic bikes and over the last few years it has created a cult among the gen-z buyers as well. As the Royal Enfield Electrik01 is still a concept, we can expect that the company will take some time to work on the production ready variant of the bike.

Also read: Mahindra’s Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar breaks five world records



In the last few launches, we have seen that Royal Enfield takes a good amount of time to test its products. Keeping that in mind, one can expect that the bike manufacturer may unveil its first electric bike late next year.

Currently, Royal Enfield is gearing up to launch the new Super Meteor 650 cruiser motorcycle in India. The brand has already started to accept pre-booking for the bike and the deliveries for the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will commence from January.