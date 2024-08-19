Twitter
DNA TV Show: How Champai Soren switchover may affect Jharkhand political landscape

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: CAS releases detailed judgement on Indian wrestler's plea; check full verdict here

Mumbai to Goa in just 6 hours via Konkan Expressway, know distance, route, cost and more

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber spotted during testing, new details revealed; will launch by…

Britain's 'Bill Gates' Mike Lynch goes missing after luxury yacht sinks off...

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber spotted during testing, new details revealed; will launch by…

Ahead of the official launch, the model was spotted again during the testing phase, revealing important details as to what people can expect.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 19, 2024, 10:21 PM IST

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber spotted during testing, new details revealed; will launch by…
Royal Enfield, the iconic motorcycle manufacturer, is gearing up to delight bike enthusiasts with a new offering in the Indian market - the Classic 350 Bobber. After receiving an overwhelming response for the recently launched Guerilla 450, this new variant is set to bring a fresh wave of excitement among riders.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber is likely to launch in India by November 2024 in the expected price range of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.1 lakh.

Ahead of the official launch, the model was spotted again during the testing phase, revealing important details as to what people can expect.

The upcoming mode will be based on Classic 350, and will share a lot of similarities with it. Key aspects like the side guard, the rear design, and the wheel design with spokes, would be similar to the present Classic 350 model.

Bobber-style motorbikes are usually known for their single seating. However, the latest Classic 350 Bobber takes it up a notch by offering a detachable passenger's seat. 

This will boost its capabilities, ensuring a comfortable travel experience for those seated behind.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber is expected to be powered by a 349cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that develops 20.2 brake horsepower (bhp) at 6100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4000 rpm. The engine will be paired with a five-speed gearbox.

