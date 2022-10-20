Royal Enfield Classic 350 available at Rs 11,000 in Diwali sale, but there’s a catch

Photo: Royal Enfield Classic 350

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is a classic model that continues to be a best-seller in India. This bike accounts for a considerable portion of the company's overall revenue. The previous month saw a huge increase in sales for Royal Enfield, up 145 percent from the same period last year, to 82,097 units sold. Of them, the Royal Enfield moved 27,571 units of Classic 350 motorcycles.

Buyers interested in taking home a brand-new Classic 350 this Diwali need just put down Rs 11,000 to do so. Because there are so many different financing alternatives for the motorbike, the price at which it can be purchased for personal use is surprisingly cheap.

Depending on how long you want to pay off your Royal Enfield Classic 350, you may choose from a 60-month, 48-month, or 36-month EMI via the firm. The EMI for the 60-month plan is Rs 4,557, the EMI for the 48-month plan is Rs 5,341, and the EMI for the 36-month plan is Rs 6,666. The Royal Enfield website also offers users the option to design their own Classic 350 according to their liking via a digital rendering. There are numerous options available to the buyer.

Last year, Royal Enfield upgraded the Classic 350 to have a 349 cc J-Series engine that produced 20.2 hp and 27 Nm. In addition, the kerb weight never exceeds 195 kg and the chassis is a twin-downtube design. The updates may not seem like much on paper, but they greatly improved the motorcycle's handling and noise, vibration, and harshness. The enhanced character also benefits from an improved instrument panel and set of controls.

Similar motorcycles, such as the Jawa Standard, the Honda Hness CB350, and the Benelli Imperiale, compete with the Royal Enfield Classic 350, which sells for between Rs 1.90 lakh and Rs 2.21 lakh (ex-showroom).