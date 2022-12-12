Royal Enfield Bullet 650 India launch soon, currently under testing: Everything you need to know

Representational Image

Royal Enfield is hard at work on a slew of brand new motorcycles for the Indian market, including 650 cc and 450 cc options. Despite the fact that the company just unveiled the brand new Super Meteor 650, rumours have it that they are also hard at work on the brand new Royal Enfield Bullet 650, which will be released to the public shortly.

The new Royal Enfield Bullet 650 will look quite similar to the Bullet 350, sharing its round headlights, broad handlebar, big fuel tank, round tail lights, and round indicators with its predecessor. Furthermore, it will likely share the Bullet 350's upscale feel and commanding presence on the road by using comparable colour schemes.

We don't know much about the new Bullet 650 just yet, but we can guess that it will have some fancy tech like dual-channel ABS, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a Tipper Navigation system, an electric starter, and more. The company hasn't said when the new Royal Enfield Bullet 650 will be on sale, although rumours say it'll be sometime around 2023 or 2024.

The new Royal Enfield Bullet 650, along with other forthcoming 650 cc motorcycles in the nation, will have the same 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder fuel-injected engine that produces 47 bhp at peak power and 52 Nm at peak torque. This powerplant is paired with a manual transmission that has a slipper clutch and six forward gears.

The new Royal Enfield Bullet 650 will be one of the most reasonably priced 650 cc motorcycles in the company's product range. This new motorcycle will compete with the likes of the RE Shotgun 650, Scrambler 650, Classic 650, and Caferacer 650, and is projected to cost between Rs 2.75 and 3 lakh (ex-showroom).