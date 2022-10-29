Search icon
Royal Enfield begins electric motorcycles testing, plans to launch in 2025

Multiple prototypes of Royal Enfield's electric vehicle are reportedly under development, and the company is conducting global and Indian tests.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 09:19 AM IST

Representational Image (Photo: Electric Vehicle Web)

With stricter pollution regulations on the horizon, several automakers are seeking to increase their offerings of electric cars in response to increased consumer demand. Royal Enfield, in keeping with the times, is hard at work on a number of innovative projects and will likely release their first electric motorbike by 2025.

Over the last six months, the company's brand has been rapidly expanding its presence in the market. As expected, Royal Enfield has lately announced the employment of a slew of new employees to staff its technological hubs in India and the United Kingdom.

Royal Enfield is also doing global testing of electric vehicle prototypes. The company is taking its time with R&D, but it hopes to release its first electric motorbike somewhere around the year 2025.

If Royal Enfield's promises are true, the teams aren't just buying off-the-shelf electric kits but rather creating an entirely new product that fits in with previous RE cars and has the same character and dependability as other vehicles while yet providing exceptional practicality and performance.

In addition, Royal Enfield sees India as one of its most promising emerging markets for electric goods. Current consensus is that electric cars have far lower operating costs than internal combustion engine (ICE) automobiles. It is projected that the already declining sales of internal combustion engine (ICE) cars in the nation would continue to decline as a result of increasing fuel costs and strict emissions requirements.

Also, READ: BMW X6 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India: Price, speed and more

Despite appearances, Royal Enfield is aggressively expanding its lineup of electric vehicles. Both Royal Enfield and its parent firm, Eicher Motors, have indicated investments of Rs 2,000 crore in their PLI programme applications, providing concrete evidence of this. These expenditures are planned to be made gradually over a period of five years. Royal Enfield's preference for the PLI plan indicates the company is prepared to compete aggressively in the growing market for electric two-wheelers.

Multiple new 650cc motorcycles from Royal Enfield are currently under development and will be introduced shortly. The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 and Shotgun 650 are two such forthcoming models. Furthermore, the new Scrambler 650 was seen undergoing initial testing inside the nation. There have been rumours that the Scrambler 650 would be unveiled sometime in 2019.

