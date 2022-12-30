Search icon
Rishabh Pant accident: Safety features offered in Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV that saved cricketer’s life

Rishabh Pant gifted himself the Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV in 2017 when he was just 19 years old.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 01:08 PM IST

Rishabh Pant's Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV before and after the accident.

Rishabh Pant’s speeding Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV met with a horrifying accident Friday morning when he was returning from Delhi. The Indian cricketer was driving the luxury SUV himself when it collided with a railing near Roorkee. Pant is critically injured and he has been referred to hospital in Dehradun. The CCTV footage of Rishabh Pant’s accident is out and the video shows how terrifying the crash was. Pant’s Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV was airborne for a couple of seconds before it slid on the road and caught fire. Although the reason behind the accident is still unknown, it is still a miracle that Pant survived the crash and was able to stand after the terrible incident. The safety features offered in the Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV can be considered as the key reason behind the cricketer's miraculous escape.

Rishabh Pant gifted himself the Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV in 2017 when he was just 19 years old. At that time, the cricketer was in his second IPL season. The Mercedes-Benz GLC is considered a value for money luxury SUV with a powerful engine, plush cabin and tons of safety features. The priority to safety by the German automaker helped Rishabh Pant survive the crash. Let’s have a look at the safety features offered by Mercedes-Benz GLC.

In terms of safety, the Mercedes-Benz GLC comes with PRE-SAFE front seat belts that can be electrically pretensioned in hazardous situations. It also gets seven-airbags, TPMS, ISOFIX seats, in-car on-call assistance, traction control, hill hold function, and all safety features that can be seen in a high-end car. The seatbelts and airbags must have played the key role to protect Pant during the crash.

Also read: Shocking images of Rishabh Pant’s Mercedes-Benz GLC after horrifying accident

Under the hood, the Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV comes with a 2.0 liter turbo petrol engine that makes 241 Bhp and 370 Nm or a 2.2 diesel engine making 168 Bhp and 400 Nm. 

