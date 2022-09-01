Renault Kwid, Kiger, Triber limited editions launched, bookings to begin from September 2

Renault Kwid, Kiger, Triber limited editions

Renault has launched the new Festive Limited Edition (LE) Kiger, Triber and Kwid in India today. The Festive Limited Edition range will be available in RXZ variants of Renault Kiger and Triber and Climber variants of Renault Kwid across all transmissions in dual tone combination of White colour and a Mystery Black roof only. The Limited Edition range boasts of a exterior colour harmony with Sporty Red accents around the front grill, DRLs/headlamps and side door decals.

In addition to all the above features of the LE Range, Renault Kiger Festive LE offers wheel silverstone and calipers in red colour, further enhancing the sportiness of the car. Powered by a turbocharged 1.0L petrol engine, Renault Kiger offers wireless smartphone charge and cruise control functions. Renault Kiger has been awarded with the 4-Star Safety Rating for Adult occupant safety by Global NCAP, the foremost global car assessment programme.

In addition to all the features of LE Range offering new colour harmony with Red accents, the Triber LE gets piano black wheel covers and door handles. One the other hand, the Renault Kwid LE adds an extra dash of style with red highlights in the front and rear skid plates, roof rails along with exterior embellishment “Climber” decal in red on C-pillar. The addition of Piano black colour in wheel cover and ORVM enhances the overall visual appeal of the car.

The Festive Limited Edition cars will be available to the customers at the same price as existing Kiger RXZ, Triber RXZ & Kwid Climber respectively. The bookings of the Festive Limited Edition Range will commence from 2nd September at a Renault authorized dealership.