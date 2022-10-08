Renault Kiget, Kwid, Triber available with massive discounts, check Diwali offers here

Photo: Renault

Prices for the Kwid, Triber, and Kiger, three cars in Renault's portfolio, are reduced for the month of October. The French automaker is getting in on the holiday spirit by giving out cash bonuses, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts worth up to Rs 50,000. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, too, check out these great savings opportunities on Renault automobiles in India during the month of October 2022.

Also, READ: Kia Carens waiting period close to 1.5 years, longer than Seltos, Sonet

Renault Triber

Discounts of up to Rs 50,000 are presently being offered by the Renault brand, beginning with the Renault Triber. This includes a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange incentive of Rs 25,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 10,000.

Renault Kwid

When you purchase a Renault Kwid during this limited time period, you may save as much as Rs 35,000. This sum takes into account monetary discounts totalling 10,000 rupees as well as corporate discounts that add up to a combined total of 10,000 rupees.

Renault Kiger

There are no further discounts or special deals available for the Renault Kiger, simply a Rs 10,000 exchange incentive. Buyers may choose between a manual or an automatic transmission to power their SUV of choice.