Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile
topStoriesenglish

Renault Kiger XT (O) MT variant with 8-inch touchscreen, alloy wheels launched at Rs 7.99 lakh, RXZ version gets off

Powered by 1.0L turbo petrol and 1.0L energy petrol engine, Renault Kiger offers enhanced driving experience and comfort with X-Tronic CVT and 5 speed easy-R AMT transmission.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 02, 2023, 11:15 AM IST

Renault Kiger XT (O) MT variant with 8-inch touchscreen, alloy wheels launched at Rs 7.99 lakh, RXZ version gets off
Renault Kiger XT (O) MT

Renault Kiger XT (O) MT variant has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakhs with features like 8-inch touchscreen with wireless connectivity, LED headlamps, alloy wheels and high center console. The company has also launched best ever offers on RXZ version which includes benefits up to Rs 10,000 cash, Rs 20,000 under exchange, corporate benefits up to Rs 12,000 and loyalty benefits up to Rs 49,000.

Renault Kiger portfolio now boasts of innovative features which includes Electronic Stability Program, Hill Start Assist (HSA), Traction Control System (TCS) and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). Renault Kiger, an outcome of a collaboration between the design teams in France and India, has been instrumental in driving India among Renault’s top five global markets. 

Powered by 1.0L turbo petrol and 1.0L energy petrol engine, Renault Kiger offers enhanced driving experience and comfort with X-Tronic CVT and 5 speed easy-R AMT transmission. Renault Kiger is one of the most affordable offerings in the compact SUV segment. It is claimed to boast best-in-segment fuel efficiency of 20.62 KM/L.

Renault Kiger has also been awarded with the 4-Star Safety Rating for Adult occupant safety by Global NCAP, the foremost global car assessment programme. For driver and front passenger safety, the Renault Kiger comes equipped with four airbags – front and side along with seatbelts with pre-tensioner and load-limiter (for driver occupant). 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
PCOS cure: These 5 workouts can help women with irregular periods
IND vs AUS: Australia storm to victory after Kuhnemann, Lyon spin a web in Indore Test
In pics: Diljit Dosanjh adds desi flavor at Coachella Music Festival, gets chatty with DJ Diplo
Nia Sharma stuns in white fringe top, mini skirt, turns sexy captain of yacht
IPL 2023 opening ceremony: Arijit Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia enthrall the audience in Ahmedabad
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maruti Suzuki Alto sales decline as buyers rush towards Swift, Baleno and others
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.