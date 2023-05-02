Renault Kiger XT (O) MT variant with 8-inch touchscreen, alloy wheels launched at Rs 7.99 lakh, RXZ version gets off

Renault Kiger XT (O) MT

Renault Kiger XT (O) MT variant has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakhs with features like 8-inch touchscreen with wireless connectivity, LED headlamps, alloy wheels and high center console. The company has also launched best ever offers on RXZ version which includes benefits up to Rs 10,000 cash, Rs 20,000 under exchange, corporate benefits up to Rs 12,000 and loyalty benefits up to Rs 49,000.

Renault Kiger portfolio now boasts of innovative features which includes Electronic Stability Program, Hill Start Assist (HSA), Traction Control System (TCS) and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). Renault Kiger, an outcome of a collaboration between the design teams in France and India, has been instrumental in driving India among Renault’s top five global markets.

Powered by 1.0L turbo petrol and 1.0L energy petrol engine, Renault Kiger offers enhanced driving experience and comfort with X-Tronic CVT and 5 speed easy-R AMT transmission. Renault Kiger is one of the most affordable offerings in the compact SUV segment. It is claimed to boast best-in-segment fuel efficiency of 20.62 KM/L.

Renault Kiger has also been awarded with the 4-Star Safety Rating for Adult occupant safety by Global NCAP, the foremost global car assessment programme. For driver and front passenger safety, the Renault Kiger comes equipped with four airbags – front and side along with seatbelts with pre-tensioner and load-limiter (for driver occupant).