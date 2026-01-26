FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
AUTOMOBILE

Renault Duster SUV launched in India: Check expected price, feature, variants, all details here

Renault India has launched its new-generation Duster SUV in India today on Republic Day 2026. With the launch, the French automaker has returned in the South Asian country after its exit from the Indian market in early 2022.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jan 26, 2026, 08:15 PM IST

Renault Duster SUV launched in India: Check expected price, feature, variants, all details here
Renault Duster SUV launched in India
Renault India has launched its new-generation Duster SUV in India today on Republic Day 2026. With the launch, the French automaker has returned in the South Asian country after its exit from the Indian market in early 2022. This comeback has been crucial as the automobile industry is the most competitive sector in India.  

Renault’s launch of its mid-size SUV has been strategically aimed as its part of the auto brand’s ‘renault.rethink’ product strategy which also comes under the French automaker’s International Game Plan 2027. The brand has been preparing the comeback since last year with the launch of the Kiger and Triber SUVs. 

The India-spec Renault Duster features some remarkable designs which are different from its international model. Many of its features and powertrain options have come with manu upgrades.  

Stephane Deblaise, CEO, Renault Group India said that the automobile brand has become fully unified automotive company, promising- Made in India- made for India. Whereas, Fabrice Cambolive, CGO & CEO of Renault Brand said that Renault is an affordable brand in EV and hybrid market. He further said that the brand has 5 strategic hubs, including Morocco, Latin America, Türkiye (Turkey), Sout Korea and India. 

Renault Duster SUV in India: What are the features? 

The India model of the newly launched Renault Duster comes with these features:  

-ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems): It comes with features like autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist.  

-Multiple airbags: Renault Duster SUV has six airbags 

- Electronic Stability Control (ESC), ABS with EBD, and hill-descent control. 

-In its luxury variants, the Indian model of Renault features 360° camera.  

-Connectivity, entertainment features: 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging pad, six-speaker sound system 

-Luxury amenities include, panoramic sunroof and automatic climate control 

Talking about its design, the Renault Duster SUV features rugged styling with LED headlamps, tail lamps, roof rails and body cladding. 

Renault Duster SUV price in India 

Its expected price is as follows:  

Entry / base variants: Rs 10 lakh and above 

Mid-range: Rs 12 lakh – Rs 16 lakh 

Top variant which includes automatic/hybrid): Rs 17 lakh – Rs 20 lakh or even higher in some variants

