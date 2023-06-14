Renault crosses production milestone of 1000000 vehicles in India

Renault

Renault has achieved the production milestone of 10,00,000 vehicles in India. Renault's manufacturing plant in Chennai has played a pivotal role in this accomplishment. With a production capacity of 480,000 units per annum, the facility stands as a testament to Renault's pursuit of excellence and innovation. The company has made substantial investments in manufacturing, technology, and talent. Renault has also committed a major investment of Rs 5,300 crore to support development of six products under the alliance.

Aligned to the Government of India’s Make-in-India vision, the company has over the years, strengthened its exports. Currently, Renault India offers three passenger vehicle models, including the popular Kwid, Kiger and Triber for its customers in India and exports to 14 countries across SAARC, Asia Pacific, Indian Oceanic Region, South Africa and East Africa region.

According to Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations, “Achieving the production of 10,00,000 vehicles in India is a significant milestone for Renault. It demonstrates our unwavering commitment to the Indian market and showcases the trust our customers have placed in us. We are deeply grateful to our customers, dealer partners, employees, and all stakeholders who have contributed to this remarkable journey. We will continue to strive for excellence and introduce exciting products that exceed our customers' expectations”.