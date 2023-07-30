Ratan Tata spotted taking rare trip in Tata Harrier SUV, video goes viral

Seen as the highly-successful Tata Safari's twin, Harrier's sales crossed 1 lakh units recently in 2023.

Renowned industrialist Ratan Tata is Chairman Emeritus of one of India's wealthiest business empires. However, he is known to be a humble person and inspires millions. Tata has often been spotted in cars that other business tycoons would not use in their dreams, including the modest Tata Nano. Now, a 'not so new' video of Ratan Tata travelling in the Tata Motors flagship SUV Harrier has gone viral.

The YouTube video shows Ratan Tata stepping out of the Pune Airport in Maharashtra in a golf cart before hopping into a white Tata Harrier SUV. The video has over 300,000 likes and thousands of comments by admirers of the industrialist. Watch:

Seen as the highly-successful Tata Safari's twin, Harrier's sales started in January 2019. The premium vehicle that costs around Rs 25 lakh on road crossed 1 lakh unit sales recently in 2023.

Compared to its twin, Harrier has had debatable success and lukewarm reception. While the car cannot be considered a flop in the market, it largely failed to live up to the expectations.