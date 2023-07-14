Ratan Tata’s dream car reborn with futuristic looks, SRK Designs’ Tata Nano concept

Tata Motors may likely bring back the Tata Nano in an electric avatar soon. Reports suggest that the company may utilise Tata Nano’s X3 platform to implement an EV drivetrain.

Ratan Tata’s dream car Tata Nano has been discontinued for a long time now but we hear rumours about the car making a comeback from time to time. Although Tata Motors has not officially revealed any future plans about the iconic Tata Nano, reports suggest that the small hatchback will soon return as an electric vehicle. The Tata Nano is called Ratan Tata’s dream car because he wanted the Nano to reach the masses and fulfill the dream of an average Indian family to own a car. The Tata Nano is the cheapest car launched in India till date. Based on rumours, now artist SRK Designs has shared an image of what he believes to be the future of Tata Nano.

As revealed by SRK Designs, the Tata Nano Reborn Concept is “designed to revolutionize urban transportation. This concept takes affordability and sustainability to new heights by leveraging a cutting-edge, cost-effective platform that can easily be electrified. Envision a low-cost electric car, tailor-made for city dwellers, offering a remarkable solution for eco-friendly urban mobility.”

In the last few months, Tata Motors has launched a range of electric cars in India and with the growing popularity of compact EVs in India, the Tata Nano EV can be expected to be a game changer.