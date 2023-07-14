Headlines

This young actress has a cameo in star-studded song sequence in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: Report

Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale goes live: Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 590 with over Rs 15000 off

Viral video: Fearless man kisses massive king cobra on head, netizens react

Delhi's flood news: Noida, Greater Noida schools closed; 4 shelters, 8 medical teams at service

Ratan Tata’s dream car reborn with futuristic looks, SRK Designs’ Tata Nano concept

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This young actress has a cameo in star-studded song sequence in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: Report

Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale goes live: Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 590 with over Rs 15000 off

Delhi floods live updates: City grapples with water-logging, traffic jams as Yamuna crosses danger mark

9 Hit Bollywood films directed by South directors

8 Bollywood actresses who played powerful lawyers on screen

Mount Kailash to Angkor Wat: 10 Divine Hindu heritage sites outside India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

BTS V and his rumored girlfriend BLACKPINK Jennie to make Cannes 2023 debut

DNA: A 'reality' test of Rahul Gandhi's visit to Manipur

Wrestlers Protest: Delhi Police imposes Section 144 at Jantar Mantar

Hollywood actors join writers in mega strike, will picket studios; here's all you need to know

These three superstars rejected Bhaag Milkha Bhaag before Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra approached Farhan Akhtar

Priyanka Chopra shoots Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena, BTS video goes viral - Watch

HomeAutomobile

automobile

Ratan Tata’s dream car reborn with futuristic looks, SRK Designs’ Tata Nano concept

Tata Motors may likely bring back the Tata Nano in an electric avatar soon. Reports suggest that the company may utilise Tata Nano’s X3 platform to implement an EV drivetrain.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 09:31 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ratan Tata’s dream car Tata Nano has been discontinued for a long time now but we hear rumours about the car making a comeback from time to time. Although Tata Motors has not officially revealed any future plans about the iconic Tata Nano, reports suggest that the small hatchback will soon return as an electric vehicle. The Tata Nano is called Ratan Tata’s dream car because he wanted the Nano to reach the masses and fulfill the dream of an average Indian family to own a car. The Tata Nano is the cheapest car launched in India till date. Based on rumours, now artist SRK Designs has shared an image of what he believes to be the future of Tata Nano.

As revealed by SRK Designs, the Tata Nano Reborn Concept is “designed to revolutionize urban transportation. This concept takes affordability and sustainability to new heights by leveraging a cutting-edge, cost-effective platform that can easily be electrified. Envision a low-cost electric car, tailor-made for city dwellers, offering a remarkable solution for eco-friendly urban mobility.”

Tata Motors may likely bring back the Tata Nano in an electric avatar soon. Reports suggest that the company may utilise Tata Nano’s X3 platform to implement an EV drivetrain. In the last few months, Tata Motors has launched a range of electric cars in India and with the growing popularity of compact EVs in India, the Tata Nano EV can be expected to be a game changer.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Mohammed Siraj executes spectacular one-handed catch to dismiss Jermaine Blackwood

Weight loss: Meet Gary Lu, roadies 19 contestant who went from 94 kg to 75 kg

Netflix now allows you to transfer your history, list, settings and more to another existing account

Mukesh Ambani's badi bahu Shloka Mehta poses with Orry in viral photo; check out whopping prices of their outfits

Who was Vijay Kumar Singh, BJP leader who died in Patna lathicharge incident? Why Bihar govt is under fire

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE