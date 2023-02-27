'Ratan Tata's dream can in EV Avatar': Fake news resurfaces on social media platforms

Fake news about Ratan Tata going viral on social media

Ratan Tata is one of the most popular and most followed industrialists in India. His quotes, wisdom and tips often go viral on social media platforms and people often take advantage of that to spread rumours and false news. One such false news involving Ratan Tata and his dream car for India, Tata Nano went viral a few months ago and once again, similar news has resurfaced on the internet. As per the latest version of the fake news, Tata Motors is gearing up to launch Ratan Tata’s dream car Tata Nano in a new EV avatar that will be priced at Rs 2.20 lakh. Apart from this, the fake news also claims that the new Tata Nano EV will have major changes when it comes to tyres and mechanical specifications.

The viral fake news about Tata Nano EV also features an image of a car with Tata Motors badging. Based on the car, the new claims that Tata Nano EV will have increased ground clearance and alloy wheels. The viral news also suggests that the Nano EV will be plush inside the cabin with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 6-speaker setup. Under the hood, the car is believed to be powered by a 72V battery with 160kms of range on single charge. Although the report claims so many things about the Tata Nano EV, it is worth noting that no such detail has been officially revealed by the company and there is no proof to back the claims mentioned in the fake news.

The car in the viral post sure does look impressive and futuristic, however it is not a Tata Nano. The car in the misleading social media post is a Toyota Aygo hatchback which is not sold in India. Toyota Aygo is a compact hatchback from the Japanese automaker that is powered by a 998cc petrol engine and gets a features loaded cabin.

Although the viral post with an image of Ratan Tata and the Toyota Aygo hatchback is misleading, it can not be ruled out that Tata Motors may launch an electrified version of Tata Nano soon. Reports suggest that the company may utilise Tata Nano’s X3 platform to implement an EV drivetrain.