Ratan Tata named this iconic SUV to honour former employee, know the story of Tata Sumo

The story behind Tata Sumo's name, here are interesting facts about Indian cars

Tata Motors retired the iconic Tata Sumo in 2019 after a long 25 years. In the middle of the 1990s, the domestic automaker introduced the Tata Sumo MUV in India, where it went on to become one of the most popular vehicles. In just three years, the manufacturer sold more than 1 lakh cars.

But do you know where the name Tata Sumo came from? The name is not inspired by any Japanese sumo wrestlers weren't the inspiration.) The real inspiration was Padma Bhushan recipient Mr. Sumant Moolgaokar, who was the then-MD of Tata Motors.

Every day, the top executives of Tata Motors would eat lunch together, with the exception of Sumant, who would abruptly leave during lunch and return to the workplace hours later.

This sparked a gossip campaign against him among the upper management of Tata Motors, who assumed he was unwilling to join them for lunch since he was supposedly being fed by some Tata dealers at a nearby five-star hotel.

Some workers from Tata Motors followed him one day over lunch to confirm the suspicion. They were quite astonished when he stopped his car at a Highway dhaba, ordered food, and sat down with the truck drivers who were having food at that dhaba. They had expected him to be travelling to some large hotel.

They came to the realization that Moolgaokar was conducting research and development without much fanfare by soliciting input and making thorough notes from the drivers who directly used his products. He would then go back to the office and inform the Tata design and R&D teams about the necessary improvements to be made once he was certain of what was good or bad.