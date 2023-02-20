Search icon
Ratan Tata driving convertible Mercedes Benz SL500, old video resurfaces on the internet

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 11:18 AM IST

Ratan Tata driving in Mumbai.

Ratan Tata is one of the most celebrated industrialists in India. The former Tata Group chairman is known for his wisdom, philanthropy, business plans and the intention to provide the best to Indian citizens. Apart from his association with numerous charitable trusts and business ventures, Ratan Tata is also known for his love for automobiles. The 85-year old business tycoon owns a range of exotic cars and sometimes he can also be seen driving around in the streets of Mumbai. One such video of Ratan Tata driving a convertible Mercedes-Benz SL500 in Mumbai has resurfaced online. In the video, Ratan Tata can be seen driving a Mercedes-Benz SL500 with the top down along with a passenger in Mumbai.

The silver-coloured convertible seen with Ratan Tata is left hand drive and the video of him driving is being recorded from another car driving next to him. The Mercedes-Benz SL500 that Ratan Tata is driving in the video is powered by 5.0-litre V8 engine that produces more than 300 bhp and over 500 Nm of torque. Ratan Tata is a big fan of convertible cars and the Mercedes-Benz SL500 is not the only convertible car in his collection. Mr. Tata also owns a Ferrari California, Cadillac XLR and Chrysler Sebring. Ratan Tata was the first owner of Ferrari California in India.

Apart from these exotic cars, Ratan Tata also owns a Tata Nexon, Tata Indigo Marina, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, a custom built Tata Nano EV and a few other vehicles.

