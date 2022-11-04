Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile

Ratan Tata backed electric mobility startup Electra EV raises $25 million

The company plans to further enhance its design, testing, and prototyping capabilities.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 11:39 AM IST

Ratan Tata backed electric mobility startup Electra EV raises $25 million
Ratan Tata

Electrodrive Powertrain Solution or Electra EV, an electric mobility startup owned and promoted by industrialist Ratan Tata, has raised about USD 25 million in investment from GEF Capital Partners.

Set up in 2017, Electra EV designs and develops, integrates, manufactures, and supplies EV powertrains systems across passenger and commercial vehicle segments.Its offerings are end-to-end powertrain solutions - supplying full systems including battery packs, e-traction systems, and integrated electronics, sub-systems, and components across multiple segments like two and three-wheelers, four-wheelers and EV applications in agriculture and off-highway segments.

According to a statement on Thursday, Electra EV will utilize the raised capital for expanding its product portfolio across e3 Wheelers, e4 Wheelers, agricultural applications, and other EV segments to serve both domestic and international manufacturers.

Also read: Gogoro launches battery swapping pilot in India, aims to boost EV adoption

The company plans to further enhance its design, testing, and prototyping capabilities and expand the production capacity to support growing volumes, the statement said.

"This fund raise provides us with both financial wherewithal and a like-minded partner like GEF Capital to help us continuously innovate, and acquire new customers in India and overseas, thereby achieving our vision of transforming the global movement towards cleaner fuels," said Samir Yajnik, Executive Director at Electra EV.

GEF Capital Partners is a private equity fund manager focused on making investments in companies that seek to address the adverse effects of climate change."The EV ecosystem is currently at a pivotal stage, and we believe Electra EV`s differentiated proposition of high-end performance, safety, and affordability provides a strong growth opportunity. We are excited to partner with Electra EV in its next phase of growth and development," GEF Capital`s Managing Partner Sridhar Narayan said in the statement.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Suffering from anemia? Check these 5 foods to increase your hemoglobin level
Weight loss, better kidney health: Health benefits of including bananas in your diet
Coconut water: 5 health benefits of this natural drink
PHOTOS: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal’s pre-wedding ceremonies to be held at iconic 110 year-old venue
This luxury smartphone costs more than Rs 34 lakh in India, features rare Himalayan alligator skin
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 503 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 4
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.