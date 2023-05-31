Search icon
Range Rover Sport SV, the most powerful and dynamic Range Rover Sport ever launched, check details

New Range Rover Sport SV is capable of accelerating from 0-100 km/h in as little as 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 290 km/h. CO2 emissions are also 15 per cent lower than the previous model’s 422 kW (575) V8.

Updated: May 31, 2023, 02:30 PM IST

Jaguar Land Rover has launched the new Range Rover Sport SV, the most powerful and dynamic Range Rover Sport ever. Its array of performance-enhancing technologies include the most advanced suspension system in its class and a sensory audio system with wellness benefits. An exclusive airflow-enhanced design delivers a more assertive and grounded aesthetic, with functional lightweight and technical material choices that reinforce its high-performance capabilities.

Powered exclusively by a new 467 kW (635), 750 Nm2 4.4-litre Twin-Turbo MHEV V8 petrol engine – 44 kW (60) and 50 Nm more than the previous generation Range Rover Sport SVR’s Supercharged 5.0-litre V8 – New Range Rover Sport SV is capable of accelerating from 0-100 km/h in as little as 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 290 km/h. CO2 emissions are also 15 per cent lower than the previous model’s 422 kW (575) V8.

This performance is enabled by a combination of features that deliver a weight saving of up to 76 kg, including the world’s first 58.42 cm (23) Carbon Fibre Wheel option on a production car, Carbon Ceramic Brakes (option available for the first time on a Range Rover), and standard-fit aerodynamic enhancements including a carbon fibre bonnet. 

New Range Rover Sport SV introduces Body and Soul Seat (BASS), a multi-dimensional audio experience with wellness benefits which allows front seat occupants to feel the sound. This is the first production vehicle to incorporate a tactile audio system from industry leader SUBPAC – technology used by the world’s top recording artists and composers.

Incorporating SUBPAC AI optimising software, and transducers aligned to front seat occupants’ backs, Body and Soul Seat analyses media in real-time, generating high fidelity audio vibrations to create the most engaging and immersive in-car audio. This system works in combination with the 29 speaker, 1430 W, Meridian Signature Sound System.

Beyond immersion in music, the Body and Soul Seat Wellness programmes can help enhance New Range Rover Sport SV’s front-seat occupants’ mental and physiological well being by influencing heart rate variability (HRV) – the variation in time between each heartbeat. High HRV is indicative of lower stress levels and relaxation.

Integrated Land Rover voice control systems help drivers to keep their eyes on the road while making changes to the cabin environment. Advanced Software Over The Air capability keeps Range Rover Sport up to date with the latest software.

