DNA Special: Horrific Rajasthan rape case remains buried as INDIA alliance remains glued to Manipur violence

Wordle 776 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 4

UPSC Success Story: Blind school teacher bagged AIR 48; know her inspiring journey

Missing Army jawan from Jammu-Kashmir's Kulgam finally traced by police; know what happened

Automobile

Quality concerns plague early Ola Scooter deliveries, customers share pics on Twitter

After months of wait, Ola recently started deliveries of the first S1 Pro scooters to customers.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 30, 2021, 12:13 AM IST

As the much-anticipated Ola electric scooter line up hit the streets with the first deliveries, worrying quality issues were highlighted by some customers on Twitter. The affordable Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters took the Indian EV market by storm when deliveries were opened.

After months of wait with deliveries behind schedule, Ola recently delivered the first S1 Pro scooters to customers. The initial response, however, has been a mixed bag. While there are several happy customers sharing their experience riding the Ola scooters on social media, some have also shared grievances highlighting concerning issues.

One Ola customer Karthik Varma shared images of design related issues, cracks and dents on the body of the scooter he received. Sharing his ordeal on Twitter last week on December 22, the Ola scooter owner said, “An OLA S1 Pro was delivered to me at the Visakhapatnam event today. It has cracks & dents all over the body. The manager says she will get it repaired before delivery. But repair is not the option. I paid for a new product, not a refurbished product.”

 

 

“All the vehicles that got delivered today and even the existing ones in Bangalore have this gap between the LCD Panel. If it rains, LCD will get damaged and the warranty will not be covered and will take money from us again,” he added.

Another Twitter user Toadie shared the image of his Ola scooter on top of a tow truck. Tagging Ola and the company’s co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, he wrote, “hi Bavish, my Ola S1 pro was delivered yesterday. In less than 6km of drive aftr delivery it has to be towed away for screeching noises and headlight issues. What irks me more is that I'm yet to get my bike back despite promising to bring it back in few hours.”

 

 

While these were last week, Twitter user and Ola Scooter owner Rahul Prasadh tagged Ola on December 27, sharing images and highlighting design flaws in the product he had received. He wrote, “You have such a flawed designer who doesn't even know the basic sense to design a grab rail. See below pictures first two pics from test ride event and next two is from my scooter. Please redesign and replace the part for every vehicle.”

 

Ola responded to the customers with quality concerns in the delivered products, saying they will be given Pristine new Ola Scooters as replacement.

