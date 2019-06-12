PV sales crash to 18-year low in May as slowing demand takes a toll

The downward spiral in the automobile sector continued in the second month of the current financial year, with passenger vehicle (PV) sales crashing 20.5% in May, the highest decline in last 18 years.

Way back in September 2001, the vehicle sales had declined 21.91%.

In May, the PV sales were down for the seventh straight month to 2,39,347 units against 3,01,238 units in the same month last year, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). Except in October last year, when sales were up 1.55 %, the sales in the PV segment have been declining in ten out of the last 11 months.

"The downhill drive continues in May. Retail sales figures are comparatively better than wholesale, which shows that the industry is taking steps to cut production. Inventory correction is taking place. We have not witnessed such slowdown in the last 15 years," SIAM director general Vishnu Mathur said.

With this kind of a market situation, now is the time for the government to step in and come with some steps to stimulate growth, he said.

SIAM has also asked the government to reduce goods and services tax (GST) on all categories of vehicles from 28 % to 18 % .

SIAM deputy director general Sugato Sen further added, "Time has come for some serious intervention to be made by the government for stimulating demand in the market. We thought that post-election, we will see some revival but that has not happened. This is unprecedented."

Domestic car sales declined 26.03% to 1,47,546 units as against 1,99,479 units in May 2018. Motorcycle sales last month were down 4.89% to 11,62,373 units as against 12,22,164 units in the same month previous year. Total two-wheeler sales declined 6.73% to 17,26,206 units compared to 18,50,698 units in the year-ago month. Sales of commercial vehicles were down 10.02% to 68,847 units in May.

Vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 8.62% to 20,86,358 units from 22,83,262 units in May 2018.

Despite the decline in volume in the first quarter, the growth in the current fiscal year is expected to end at around 2-4% because of preponement of purchases, specifically from the taxi and cab-aggregator segment which have higher diesel vehicle usage, according to Crisil Research report.

Key reasons for the sales decline in the PV segment has been a significant increase in the cost of ownership for passenger cars over the last two years. One of the reasons has been the rising fuel cost in 2018, which has continued in the current year as well. Owing to higher raw material costs, OEMs also hiked vehicle prices in addition to the increase in insurance costs by IRDAI, which had a compounding impact on the cost of ownership. All these resulted in around a 13% increase in the cost of ownership in a two-year period, Crisil Research director Hetal Gandhi said.

Last year, the industry recorded a growth of 5% in sales, though PV domestic sales grew only by 2.7%.

The government had earlier helped the industry recover in 2008-09 and 2011-12 with policy measures, including a cut in excise duty, said Mathur.

"The government should also come up with a vehicle scrappage policy. It would help create a market for new vehicles. We have also asked the government to restore incentives given on research and development in the form of weighted tax deduction to previous level - 200%," Sen said.

Owing to slowing demand, automakers have been cutting production across segments. In May, total output cut across segments stood at 7.97 %.

"We hope that the situation may improve in the second half with some buying before the BS VI implementation. Every sector is down and the government should recognise that slowdown is for real and they need to address it," Mathur said.

However, it is unlikely that automakers will give discounts immediately as there is a slump in demand. Unless demand picks up and macro parameters improve, the situation is expected to remain stagnant.

The second half of the year might turn out to be better as auto firms will look to sell off their BS IV inventory before April 2020, after which only BS VI compliant vehicles will be sold. Discounts are expected to come only towards the festive season if at all dealers decide to clear some stocks.