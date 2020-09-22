'Proud to say I'm a farmer's daughter': Sapna Choudhary shares video after agriculture Bills passed in Parliament

After the passing of the agriculture Bills in the Parliament, ex Bigg Boss contestant and dancer Sapna Choudhary expressed her solidarity with farmers. She took to her Instagram page and shared a video in which Sapna spoke at length about the issues of farmers and how she is proud to be a daughter of a farmer. She also requested the government to understand the plight of the farmers and not press them.

Sapna stated, "There was to be a peasant movement some time ago, but during this time they were beaten, arrested. The farmers are demanding justice and if the government does not listen to them, then who will listen? If the media does not show the issues of farmers then who will show them. I request media persons to raise the voice of farmers. This is your duty Also, the government is also requested to listen to the demand of farmers."

Choudhary added, "I am glad that I come to a place where the farmer is recorded very high. I am proud to say that I am the daughter of a farmer and I request all of you from the media, the government and people to listen to the demands of the farmers. Do not press them."

Sapna captioned the video stating, "Jai jawan jai kisan. आप सभी से विनती है हमारे अन्न दाता के लिए भी आवाज़ उठाएँ ।"

Check out the video below:

Rajya Sabha on Sunday passed the Farmers` and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, amid protests by Opposition Members of Parliament. The Bills were passed by voice vote in the Upper House. Both of these bills were passed by the Lower House with a voice vote a couple of days back.