Priyanka Chopra shares Notorious yacht photos: Spending a night on this boat is as expensive as Maruti Suzuki Brezza

The yacht has four rooms that can accommodate up to 10 people. The cabins include a VIP guest cabin, a master room, as well as two double cabins.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 01:54 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra has more than 83 million followers on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra has shared a new set of images while enjoying her trip to Dubai. In the Instagram post, the international star can be seen riding a jetski and sunbathing on the deck of a luxury yacht named ‘Notorious’. While most Priyanka Chopra fans are adoring her Instagram post, a few are left curious to know about the lavish yacht that the ace actor stayed on. We have all the information that you need about the luxury Notorious yacht.

To begin with, the Notorious yacht can be booked on hourly or daily basis. As mentioned on Seven Yachts’ website, you can rent the Notorious yacht by paying AED 4,000 + VAT per hour (around Rs 90,000) or by paying per day charges of AED 40,000 + VAT (around Rs 9 lakh).

The lavish Notorious yacht was delivered by United Kingdom-based popular yacht builder, Sunseeker, in 2008. The yacht is 28 meters long and offers a vast number of cabins which makes it ideal for family or group of friends. The yacht has four rooms that can accommodate up to 10 people. The cabins include a VIP guest cabin, a master room, as well as two double cabins. 

The master bedroom on the Notorious yacht comes with a king-sized bed, a vanity, a couch among other en suite facilities. The ship also gets  two sofas, a coffee table and a giant 70-inch 4K TV in the saloon bar. The yacht also has separate cabins for crew members.

Talking about the amenities, the Notorious is fully air-conditioned and it offers Wi-Fi connectivity as well. The ship is equipped with underway stabilizers and anchor stabilizers. The Notorious also offers various water activities including jet-skiing, donut riding, waterskiing and the Sea Bob among others. The guests also have the opportunity to utilize the snorkeling and fishing gear on board.

