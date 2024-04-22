Twitter
Automobile

Powering progress: The future of energy in India

India’s electric vehicle sales crossed 1.5-million in 2023. But the share of such vehicles in overall sales is slowing down, after witnessing a heady growth in the initial years.

Latest News

Garima Avtar

Updated : Apr 22, 2024, 02:52 PM IST

Powering progress: The future of energy in India
In a world where we are grappling with global warming caused due to human activities such as burning fossil fuels etc., it is urgently required to intensely reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Many countries are dependent on fossil fuels from other countries. On the other hand, renewable energy sources exist in all countries, but they need to be exploited optimally.

For India, transitioning away from fossil fuels entirely is a complex and multi-faceted process as they dominate its power sector, but the country has ambitious goals to significantly increase the share of renewable energy and contribute to the global cleaner and greener future with a lower carbon footprint. Significant efforts are being made to reduce the growth of greenhouse gas emissions and dependence on energy imports.

India’s electric vehicle sales crossed 1.5-million in 2023. But the share of such vehicles in overall sales is slowing down, after witnessing a heady growth in the initial years. Range anxiety due to lack of charging infrastructure is believed to be the one of the biggest obstacles in the rapid adoption of EVs in India. Also, consumers are waiting for more affordable models of electric cars to hit the market.

India's emphasis on the use of biofuel indicates that it is committed to its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. However, the production cost of biofuels is very high compared to other conventional fuels and can also have some adverse environmental impacts. For example, water quality can get impacted by growing more biofuel crops. What can boost the production of biofuels are the improved agricultural practices like reusing the same land and avoiding the use of chemical fertilisers. India has already made some improvements in its farming ways which have resulted in cost reduction and given us valuable by-products, but more needs to be done in this field. We need to use advanced technology for this purpose.

The shift towards compressed natural gas (CNG) reflects changing consumer preferences and the growing awareness of environmental concerns. It signifies a notable shift towards cleaner energy options in India. The increase in sales of CNG units in the affordable passenger vehicle segment crossed 4 lakh units in FY23, and CNG penetration grew by over 80% in comparison to FY22. The difference in prices of CNG and conventional fuels, increase in the number of CNG pumps in cities and the changing consumer perception of CNG being safe and efficient are some of the factors that are responsible for the shift. A larger cause that drove this collective growth is thought to be the introduction of BS-VI emission standards in April 2020.

Green hydrogen garnered significant attention and featured prominently in emission reduction pledges at the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom. Green hydrogen, produced using renewable energy sources through processes like electrolysis, holds immense promise as a clean and sustainable energy carrier with a wide range of applications. However, the production and distribution infrastructure for hydrogen is still underdeveloped and costly. In January 2023, India approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission worth Rs 19,744 crores to make the country a global hub for the production, use and export of green hydrogen. It plans to do so in the next six years. It has set an ambitious target: green hydrogen production capacity of 5 million tonnes per annum. The goal is to achieve energy independence by 2047.

Some challenges in the widespread adoption of alternative fuels are their cost, extensive infrastructure development and continued research and development efforts to improve the efficiency of alternative fuel technologies. Collaboration between governments, private sector entities, and research institutions can help overcome these challenges. Also, international collaborations can promote and facilitate the exchange of expertise, contributing to the adoption of alternative fuels in India as well as globally. Another important aspect is consumer awareness and acceptance which can be achieved through education campaigns and targeted communication. With continued innovation and investment, we can hope to have a brighter and greener future with increased usage of alternative fuels.

