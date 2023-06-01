Porsche selling electric bike worth more than price of Mahindra Thar: Know eBike's whopping price, features, more

Porsche, a pricey automaker, has introduced two new versions of its popular Porsche eBike line in an effort to stay up in the EV race. The price of this e-bike, which was estimated to be about €13,900 (roughly Rs. 12 lakh), has caught everyone's attention. At the price these e-bikes have been sold for, one could buy a car.

The Porsche eBike Cross Performance EXC comes in six vibrant colours of the original Porsche car, and the Porsche eBike Cross Performance with the greatest needs on braking and chassis efficiency. With two years on the market, the Porsche eBike Cross promises outdoors athletic activity and ultimate comfort.

With the new Porsche eBike Cross Performance, you can now experience greater thrills and adrenaline rushes. Its Fox Factory suspension, new, potent Shimano EP-801 motor, and 630 WH battery assure the best performance on the path.

Porsche eBikes: Prices and specifications

The three structure sizes for the new Porsche eBike models—S (for approximately 1.56-1.70 m height), M (for approximately 1.68-1.82 m height), and L (for approximately 1.80-1.94 m height)—are currently available online at store.porsche.com and porschedesign.com, as well as at a few Porsche Centres and Porsche Design Stores.

The total weight of the Porsche E-bikes in size M, including the pedals, is 21 kilogrammes. And the maximum allowable combined weight, including the rider and their belongings, is 120 kilogrammes. The Porsche eBike Cross Performance has an RRP of €12,900 (about Rs. 11 lakh). The Porsche eBike Cross Performance EXC has an RRP of €13,900 (about Rs 12 lakh).

Porsche eBikes: Features

The new Porsche eBike Cross Performance offers the ultimate biking experience thanks to its Fox Factory suspension, new, forceful Shimano EP-801 engine, and 630 WH battery, which provides maximum track efficiency. The electronic 12-speed Shimano rear derailleur constantly provides the appropriate gear, whether travelling uphill or downhill.

While the Free Shift mode allows shifting without using the handle, the Auto Shift function autonomously shifts the entire system. Maximum braking is guaranteed by the Magura MT7 braking system, which has a powerful four-piston calliper constructed of machined aluminium. Together with the Fox Float DPS Factory air shock, which has 100 mm of travel in the rear, the Fox 34 Float Factory suspension fork provides first-rate comfort.

The front and rear wheels of the Crankbrothers Synthesis Enduro Carbon wheelset each have a distinct spoke tension, which offers stability while turning. The Rotwild B220 Flatriser 35 handlebar is 780 mm broad and manufactured of carbon.

The sporty sloping roofline or "flyline" of the Porsche 911 and the Porsche Taycan served as inspiration for the layout of the carbon frame, which is embellished with performance writing in a complementary Fox Factory colour scheme.