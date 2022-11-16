PMV EaS-E: India’s most affordable electric car launched, gets 200 km range

PMV EaS-E EV

PMV Electric, Mumbai-based EV startup, has launched EaS-E microcar in India today. The new PMV EaS-E EV is priced at Rs 4.79 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it the most affordable electric car in the country. Unitil the now, the title of most affordable electric car in India was with the newly launched Tata Tiago EV. It is worth noting that the price of PMV EaS-E is for the first 10,000 customers only. Interested buyers can book the new EV by paying an initial amount of Rs 2,000 at PMV’s website. The company claims that it has already received more than 6,000 bookings for the new PMV EaS-E electric car.

PMV EaS-E: Design

In terms of looks, many may confuse the new PMV EaS-E for the Mahindra e2O at first. As mentioned earlier, the car is quite small and it can seat two adults and a child at a time. The small size of the car does make it look cute and the round headlight does add to the funky appeal of the EV.

The new PMV EaS-E is 2,915mm long and 1,157mm wide. It has a ground clearance of 2,087mm and it weighs around 550 kgs. It also features LED lights at the front and rear.

PMV EaS-E: Motor and battery

PMV EaS-E’s motor produces around 12 hp of power and 50 Nm of torque. The EV has a top speed of 70 km and it can sprint from 0-40 km/h in 5 seconds. The car will be available with three battery options. The company claims that the EV can offer up to 200 kms of range but it will at least last for 120 kms.

PMV EaS-E: Features

When it comes to features, the PMV EaS-E offers almost everything that one can expect from a car in this segment. It gets a digital infotainment system, keyless entry, cruise control, remote park assist and tons of other features.