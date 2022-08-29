Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile

PM Modi lays foundation stone of two new Maruti Suzuki plants, lauds EV sector in India

PM Modi said that India aims to be self-reliant in the energy sector in the next 25 years and electric vehicles.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 09:20 AM IST

PM Modi lays foundation stone of two new Maruti Suzuki plants, lauds EV sector in India
PM Modi lays foundation stone of two new Maruti Suzuki plants. (Image: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation stone of the Maruti Suzuki Vehicle Manufacturing Facility for Haryana and Suzuki EV Battery Plant for Hansalpur in Gujarat. The Indian PM laid the foundation stone at a programme held to mark 40 years of Suzuki Motor Corporation in India at the Mahatma Mandir convention centre in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar. The Suzuki Motor Gujarat Electric Vehicle Battery Manufacturing Facility at Hansalpur, Gujarat will be set-up with an investment of around Rs 7,300 crores to manufacture Advance Chemistry Cell batteries for electric vehicles. On the other hand, the vehicle manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana will have the potential to manufacture 10 lakh passenger vehicles per year, making it one of the largest passenger vehicle manufacturing facilities at a single site in the world.

At the event, PM Modi said that India aims to be self-reliant in the energy sector in the next 25 years and electric vehicles, which are leading a "silent revolution", have a key role to play in achieving it. With a major part of energy consumption being in the transport sector, the prime minister said innovation in this sector should be a priority. "It is our goal that India becomes Aatmnirbhar for its energy needs in the next 25 years of Amrit Kaal," 

He further said, "As a major part of energy consumption is in the transport sector, innovation and (research) efforts in this sector should be our priority. I am confident we will be able to achieve this."

One of the great features of EVs, is that they are silent, be it two-wheeler or four-wheeler, they don't make any noise, he said. “This silence is not only about its engineering, but it is also the beginning of a silent revolution in the country," Modi said, adding the EV market in India at present is growing at such a rapid pace which could not have been imagined a few years back.

In March this year, Suzuki Motor Corporation announced plans to invest around 150 billion yen (about Rs 10,440 crore) by 2026, for local manufacturing of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) and BEV batteries in Gujarat.

(With input from agencies)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MP: Labourers steal gold coins of archaeological importance found while digging house in Dhar
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.