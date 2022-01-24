Planning to buy a second-hand car? Follow THESE tips to get a good deal

Are you planning to invest in a second-hand car but are not convinced with the available deals? If so, then check out these amazing tips that will help you buy a second-hand car in the best deal. Because a test drive is just not enough!

Pay attention to the sound in the car

Start the car and leave it on neutral gear. After that, sit inside and pay attention to the sound and vibration in the cabin. Now open the window and carefully listen to the sound while reducing and overdoing the accelerator. If you feel any kind of extra noise and vibration, talk to the car dealer. Make sure you don’t take your test drive in a hurry. Drive the car for at least 20 kilometres to know its real-time condition.

Check the smoke of the car.

Another thing you need to do when buying an old car is to take care of his fitness. Pay attention to the colour of the smoke emanating from the car’s silencer. If the colour of the smoke is blue or black, it may be due to a malfunction in the engine. Additionally, there may be a problem related to oil leakage in the engine.

During the test drive, note that there should be no foul smell of oil or wire burning. You should also show the car to a good mechanic and get the engine checked.

Check the finance policy

One of the most important things to do before investing in a second-hand car is to check the documentation. Pay special attention to the insurance price of the car. This way you can bargain the prices. Also, track no claim bonus in the last two to three years to know more about the expenses incurred on repair and maintenance due to the accident or any other reason.

So next time you buy a second-hand car, be a smart buyer and don’t just test-drive!