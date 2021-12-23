Planning to buy a car? Avail discount of up to Rs 2.55 lakh till January 1

If you are planning to buy a car, there is good news for you. Several car companies are offering discounts on their cars before January 1. Along with discounts, you will also get an exchange bonus.

In this list, there are carmakers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motors and Tata Motors. All these companies are offering discounts for a limited time, giving you the opportunity to buy your favourite cars for a lesser price.

If you are wondering why there are discounts on these cars in December, it is because the year is about to end and the carmakers want to clear their cars already in stock. Besides, as soon as the calendar changes, the model made or bought in December will become old. Only after selling these cars, companies will start working on new models from the new year and introduce new ones. Customers are getting discounts as well as exchange offers on these cars.

It may be noted that the discounts will be available only on those cars which are available at this time.



This is also a very good time for buying a car because, from next year, all the car manufacturers are likely to hike the prices. The prices are also increasing because the cost of raw materials is also increasing.

Here is a list of companies offering huge discounts on old cars.

Maruti Suzuki - Discount from Rs 37,000 to Rs 89,000

Tata Motors - Rs 77,500 to Rs 2.25 lakh off

Tata Hatchback Cars - Up to Rs.77,500 off

Tata Hexa - Up to Rs 2.5 lakh off

Honda - Discounts up to Rs 5 lakh