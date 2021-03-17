Pay more if you have an old car as registration, fitness certificate to get expensive from this date

If you have an old vehicle, then check the expiry of its Registration Certificate (RC) immediately. From October 1 this year, registration certificate renewal will become expensive. In order to remove the old vehicles from the road, the government had announced a vehicle scrapping policy in the budget of 2021-22 in which fitness test was made mandatory for 20 years old private vehicles and 15-year-old commercial vehicles. Now the Road Transport Ministry has issued a new notification.

The government has issued the Central Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Rules, 2021. These rules will come into effect from October 1, 2021. In this, information about fees is given along with the Scrappage Certificate of the vehicles, fitness certificate and their registration renewal rules. It states that if a certificate has been taken for scraping the registration of the vehicle, then in such a situation, fees will not be charged for issuing the registration certificate for purchasing a new vehicle.

If you have not taken a scrap certificate before October 1, then you will not get an incentive on the old car. Also, renewing RC and taking fitness certificate will also become expensive. This will be applicable for all private vehicles and commercial vehicles.

Motorcycle

It will cost Rs 300 to issue a new registration certificate, while Rs 1000 will have to be paid to renew.

Light motor vehicle

It will cost Rs 600 to issue a new registration certificate, while Rs 5000 will have to be paid to renew.

Imported motor vehicle - for four wheels or more

It will cost Rs 2500 to issue a new registration certificate, while Rs 10000 will have to be paid to renew.

It may be noted that if the registration certificate is a smart card type, then you will have to pay Rs 200 more for issuing or renewing it. Apart from this, if the renewal of the registration certificate is delayed, then an additional Rs 300 will have to be paid for the motorcycle every month, for the rest of the vehicles, Rs 500 will be charged extra.

Testing for fitness certificate also to be expensive

The charge for conducting tests for renewal of grants and fitness certificates for 15-year-old vehicles has also been made expensive.

1. For a manual motorcycle, Rs 400 will have to be paid, while for an automated one, a charge of 500 rupees will be levied.2. The fee is Rs 800 for manual light vehicles, three-wheelers. Rs 1000 has been fixed for automated.3. Medium Vehicle / Passenger Motor Vehicle - Rs 800 for manual and Rs 1300 for Automated4. Heavy Vehicle / Passenger Motor Vehicle - Rs 1000 for Manual and Rs 1500 for Automated

Fitness certificate renewal expensive

These will be the charge for renewal and grant of fitness certificate of vehicles older than 15 years.

1. Rs 1000 for motorcycle2. Rs 3500 for three-wheeler or quadricycle3. Rs 7500 for light vehicles3. Rs 10,000 for medium goods / passenger motor vehicle4. Rs 12,500 for heavy goods/passenger motor vehicle

If a fitness certificate is taken after the expiry, then an additional charge of Rs 50 per day will also be charged after the expiry.