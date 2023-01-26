Pathaan stars’ luxury car collection: Shah Rukh Khan’s BMW to Deepika Padukone’s Mercedes

Pathaan stars’ luxury car collection

Pathaan finally hit theatres on Wednesday after months of buildup and an unconventional marketing strategy that piqued audiences' interest. The first weekend saw sold-out crowds, marking the film's successful debut. Pathaan, an action-thriller film, was finally released on January 25 after keeping tens of thousands of moviegoers on the edge of their seats for quite some time. With Shahrukh Khan making his return to the big screen following 2018's underwhelming "Zero," expectations were understandably high.

Shahrukh Khan

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan, like most of our A-listers, has a garage full of flashy rides. In recent times, Shahrukh Khan has been driving a brand new Mercedes S-Class. The car is propelled by a 3.0 litre, 6 cylinder Diesel engine, capable of producing 286 horsepower and 600 Newton-meters of torque. A 7-speed automatic gearbox is coupled to this powerplant. Other cars he owns are Aa BMW i8 and a Mercedes GLE 43 AMG and more. Shah Rukh Khan is a BMW enthusiast. The BMW i8, a futuristic-looking vehicle powered by a 1.5-liter three-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor, is the first plug-in hybrid sports car. The BMW i8 generates 360 hp and 560 Nm of torque.

Deepika Padukone

Apparently, Deepika Padukone has a passion for expensive vehicles. The ultra-luxurious Mercedes Maybach S600, one of the most popular luxury cars in the nation, seems to be Deepika Padukone's favourite. It is equipped with a 4.7-liter petrol engine capable of producing 459 horsepower and 700 Nm of peak torque. The sedan is loaded with amenities meant to make your ride more pleasant and secure, such as rear seat belt airbags.

Ashutosh Rana

The BMW X1, a Kia Carnival, and a Mitsubishi Pajero are just a few of the high-end automobiles that actor Ashutosh Rana has in his garage. Recently, however, he's grown partial to the South Korean automaker's huge MPV. He has the top-tier Limousine model, which has several upscale options. The Carnival is propelled by a 2.2-liter VGT diesel engine producing 197 horsepower and 440 Nm of torque. A standard 8-speed automatic gearbox is coupled to the powerplant.

John Abraham

John Abraham, a prominent actor in Bollywood, is also a part of the stellar cast of the film Pathaan. His collection of cars is not very noteworthy, but his daily driver is a brand-new Porsche Cayenne. The SUV is powered by a 3.0L single-turbo V6 engine, which generates 335 Bhp and 450 Nm of torque. Not only does John like the Cayenne, but so do a plethora of other famous people.

Also, READ: Tesla Cybertruck production to begin soon but buyers will still have to wait

Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia is another well-known actress who will be featured in the next Pathaan film. The Mercedes Mercedes GLE 250D has a 2.2-liter inline four-cylinder Diesel engine under the hood of the SUV, which generates a maximum of 201 horsepower and a maximum of 500 Nm of torque. All four wheels are driven by the engine via a 9-speed automatic gearbox. The premium product can reach 100 km/h in 8.6 seconds and has a peak speed of 212 km/h.