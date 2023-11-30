Headlines

Pakistan star Babar Azam poses with Lamborghini supercar, netizens call it 'Tarzan'

Pakistan star Babar Azam poses with Lamborghini supercar, netizens call it ‘Tarzan’

A few months ago, Babar Azam also got a Rs 8 crore Audi e-tron GT as a gift from his family.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 10:31 AM IST

Pakistan star batter Babar Azam failed to make a mark in the World Cup 2023 but that has not affected his fan following. The former Pakistan skipper is known for his love for fast, exotic cars and his side as an automotive enthusiast is once again trending on social media platforms. Babar Azam has been spotted posing with a Lamborghini Aventador supercar and the image of ace cricketer with the sportscar is doing rounds on the internet. Although Babar’s fans are congratulating him as they believe the Lamborghini belongs to him, few other netizens are trolling him by comparing the Aventador with ‘Tarzan’.

For those who are unaware, Tarzan is the name of the car from Bollywood movie ‘Tarzan: The Wonder Car’. Although both the cars are leagues apart, netizens are trolling Babar Azam on the colour option of his new Lamborghini that resembles the paint scheme of Tarzan.
 

 

“Babar Bhai iss se acha colour to Tarzan main battery ki car ka tha” a user wrote while sharing Babar Azam’s photo with the Lamborghini. “Babar Azam’s new Lamborghini Aventador reminds of Tarzan the wonder car” another user wrote.

A few months ago, Babar Azam also got a Rs 8 crore Audi e-tron GT as a gift from his family. 

