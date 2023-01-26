Search icon
Over 15,000 units of Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara recalled

As the Grand Vitara is a redesigned twin of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Toyota has also recalled its SUV over the same issue.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 10:06 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the flagship vehicle by the Indian automaker. Launched in India last year, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara received tremendous response from buyers after its launch, however the car has not faced a major setback. Maruti Suzuki has recalled more than 11,000 units of the Grand Vitara SUV due to possible defects in the seat belt mounting brackets. As per Maruti Suzuki’s regulatory filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange, 11.177 Grand Vitara SUVs have been recalled over possible defect in the rear seat belt mounting brackets. The defect can make the seat belt loosen over time which can affect its functionality. The owners of affected models of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUVs will be contacted by the workshops to inspect and replace the parts.

For those who are unaware, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV is the new model that is made under Toyota and Suzuki partnership, after Urban Cruiser and Glanza. As the Grand Vitara is a redesigned twin of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Toyota has also recalled its SUV over the same issue.

Maruti Suzuki has been facing similar issues over the last few months. The carmaker recalled more than 17,000 units of the Grand Vitara, Alto K10, S Presso, Eeco, Brezza and Baleno earlier this month over a possible fault in the airbag control unit.

