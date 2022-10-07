Ola to reportedly launch its most affordable electric scooter on Diwali

Ola Electric Scooters (Representational Image)

This Diwali, Ola Electric will introduce a whole new product. Probably the new S1 model will be sold in India for less than 80,000 INR. It's interesting to note that the future Ola electric scooter will reportedly provide much of the same capabilities as the S1, including riding modes and smartphone connection. Ola's MoveOS will power the new S1 model.

Also, READ: Hero Vida V1 Plus, Hero Vida V1 Pro launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.45 lakh

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola, also confirmed the launch on Twitter, saying, “Planning something BIG for our launch event this month! Will accelerate the #EndICEAge revolution by at least 2 years. Really excited.”

Planning something BIG for our launch event this month! Will accelerate the #EndICEAge revolution by at least 2 years.



Really excited October 6, 2022

On August 15 of this year, Ola Electric released the S1 electric scooter in the Indian market for Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom). Distribution of the Ola S1 began on September 7 and has continued steadily since then. The 3kWh scooter's battery pack allows it to go 141 kilometres on a single charge when it was first released. The peak speed of 95 kph is the highest of any vehicle in its class.

Ola Electric's current lineup consists of two scooters, the S1 Pro and the S1. A fully electric vehicle, with a range of more than 500 kilometres on a single charge, is also under development at Ola Electric for 2024 release. In addition, with a drag coefficient of under 0.21, it can accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in only 4 seconds. The Ola Electric Car will be keyless and handleless, which is an interesting feature.

For the holiday season, the business also introduced a number of deals for the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters. These included a Rs. 10,000 discount for the latter model, longer warranties, lower interest rates on loans, and guaranteed delivery within seven days from chosen experience centres.