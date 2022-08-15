Search icon
Ola S1 electric scooter launched in India at Rs 99,999, Ola electric car to arrive in 2024

The company has started accepting bookings for the new Ola S1 electric scooter at Rs 500.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 15, 2022, 02:42 PM IST

Ola S1 electric scooter

Ola has launched the new Ola S1 electric scooter in India today. The new Ola S1 is built on the Ola S1 Pro that was launched by the company last year. The Ola S1 is powered by a 3 kWh battery that is claimed to offer 131kms range and a top speed of 95km/h. The Ola S1 will be available at an introductory price of Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom).  The company has started accepting bookings for the new Ola S1 electric scooter at Rs 500 and the deliveries of the EV will begin September 7 onwards. The new Ola S1 electric scooter will be offered in five colour options - Red, Jet Black, Porcelain White, Neo Mint and Liquid Silver.

The new Ola S1 electric scooter will run the MoveOS 2.0 that added the music playback functionality to the Ola S1 Pro. Additionally the OS also unlocked  the Companion app functionality, which unlocks connected features like remote access to the scooters metrics like charge status, odometer reading and others. The company has confirmed that the Ols S1 will also support the MoveOS 3.0 update that will be launched at Diwali.

Interested buyers can pay from the Ola S1 electric scooter via multiple payment options such as credit card EMI, loans and cash. The EMI for the new Ola S1 scooter starts at Rs 2,999. The company is also offering the buyers to purchase extended warranty on the Ola S1 Pro and Ola S1 electric scooter.

Apart from this, the company also teased its upcoming electric car at the special Independence Day event. As per the company, the car will offer 500kms of range and will be able to sprint from 0 to 100km/h speed in just 4 seconds. The car will also have an all-glass roof.

(This is a developing story)

