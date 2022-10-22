Ola S1 Air electric scooter launched, brand’s most affordable EV: Price, range and more

Ola S1 Air electric scooter launched in India at Rs 79,999

Ola Electric is celebrating Diwali by introducing a more affordable electric scooter in their line-up. The new Ola S1 Air is now available in India for the low, low price of Rs 79,999. The scooter will set you back Rs 84,999 after Diwali. To maintain a low cost structure, Ola placed the S1 Air in the lineup underneath the S1 and S1 Pro. Consequently, it lacks several features found on the more expensive models of the electric scooter. For starters, the S1 Air has steel wheels instead of the alloy wheels seen on the S1 and S1 Pro models. Telescopic forks are used for front suspension instead of the single-sided suspension seen on more costly models.

Ola S1 Air - Design

Side panels at the bottom of the Ola S1 Air are completely blacked out. The seat has also been modified to include the more standard tubular grip rails. While the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters have a curved floorboard, the S1 Air has a new, flatter one. Well, the Indian audience would really like this because of how useful it is. The scooter's 99-kilogram weight and 7-inch touchscreen display are also welcome features.

Ola S1 Air - Specs

On a full charge, the Air can go up to 100 kilometres in Eco mode and has a peak speed of 85 kilometres per hour. The battery has a capacity of 2.5 kWh, the motor generates 4.5 kW, and it can go from 0 to 40 km/h in 4.3 seconds.

Ola Move OS3

In addition, the Move OS3 electric scooter is now available from Ola Electric. Additionally, it has a party mode and ride analytics. Move OS3 also includes new features including a vacation mode, a party mode, a multi-screen interface, proximity unlock, call notifications, hill-hold help, and more. A single charge can power the scooter for 200 hours while in vacation mode. On October 25, the company will begin accepting sign-ups for the new software's Beta phase. In addition, a variety of add-ons for the Ola S1 line of electric scooters will soon be available from various manufacturers' outlets.



Ola Electric now has 300 service locations around the nation, and by the end of the year they want to have opened 200 more experience locations. Currently, customers may take vehicles out for test drives that last up to 24 hours. As for the brand's expansion into overseas markets, it has been revealed that they would enter the Nepali market this year and the Latin American market the next year.