Ola Roadster: CEO Bhavish Aggarwal seen riding their 1st electric bike in new teaser; check launch date, price, features

Ola Electric has announced the delivery timeline of its electric bikes. Also, the design patents for the upcoming Ola Roadster have been released. The bike will be available in three versions.

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has posted a teaser, featuring the upcoming Ola Roadster bike for the first time. The Ola Electric Roadster is an upcoming electric bike, and is expected to be launched on August 15, 2024. Have a look at the teaser here. Earlier, the battery pack that the e-bike will use was also featured.

Ola Electric has announced the delivery timeline of its electric bikes. Also, the design patents for the upcoming Ola Roadster have been released. The bike will be available in three versions. The first is a rider-oriented electric bike with a hub-mounted motor, telescopic fork, twin shock absorbers, easy-to-reach, all-LED lighting, single-piece handlebar and an upright riding stance. It is anticipated to achieve performance like a 125cc bike and the Revolt RV400. The suspension setup has a telescopic fork and twin shock absorbers while braking duties are controlled by a front disc and rear drum brake setup. It will likely achieve a range of about 200km. It will likely be priced around the Rs 1.4 lakh mark (ex-showroom).

Ola Electric is also expected to launch the Roadster in 2025, which will consist of made-in-India in-house batteries.

The second and the third versions will likely get performance output like that of a 160cc bike and the Tork Kratos R. Both will consist of a thin headlight design, sharp design language and frame-mounted motor. One will consist of a single-piece handlebar while the other gets clip-on handlebars. The former will be priced at Rs 1.7 lakh while likely be priced at Rs 1.8 lakh.