Ola Electric to release MoveOS3 update for S1, S1 Pro electric scooter this Diwali: Check details

Ola Electric Scooters (Representational Image)

In a Twitter post, the Ola Electric stated that the updated MoveOS3 will be released in time for Diwali for the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro electric scooters. Ola Electric is making concerted efforts to maintain constant media coverage. In addition, the Indian EV producer regularly upgrades its product range with new colours, software, and other features to guarantee that the riding and purchasing experience is always improved. The next version of the Move operating system from the firm is currently under development.

The tweet reads, “Our silent 8.5 kW motor is about to speak up.” In addition, a video has surfaced online that seems to show off engine noise, suggesting that the next MoveOS3 version for Ola's electric scooters will include acceleration sounds.

Moreover, the MoveOS3 will have a plethora of features that Ola Electric touted during the introduction but which were never implemented on the scooters themselves. Hill-hold support, voice assistance, call-screening, on-screen widgets, and user profiles are all on the list.

Features such as caution lighting, a halo lamp, proximity sensor support, fall detection, document storage, and wifi connection may be seen in the beta version of MoveOS3. A centre stand, tyre pressure monitoring system, and a side footrest are just some of the accessories that the business is slated to develop for its electric scooters.

Our silent 8.5kW motor is about to speak up. Can you guess which MoveOS 3 feature we’re releasing this Diwali? pic.twitter.com/WiyPcOeJC3 October 10, 2022

Also, READ: Toyota Corolla Altis Hybrid flex fuel unveiled: What is flex fuel and why govt is betting on it

Most likely, Ola Electric will introduce a new version of its scooter that has less power and range in order to make it more accessible to a wider audience. It might be put on sale for a price of roughly Rs 80,000. It will be Ola's second-lowest-priced model after the Ola S1.

Two products, S1 and S1 Pro, are now available for purchase from the firm for Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,39,999, respectively. Even better, until Diwali, you can get the latter with a discount of Rs 10,000, in addition to additional perks like an extended warranty and an easy financing option.