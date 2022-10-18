Ola Electric to add ‘hill hold’ assist and other features in Move OS3 update this Diwali

Ola Electric Scooters (Representational Image)

Ola Electric will release MoveOS 3, its latest update for S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters on October 22. According to Ola Electric, this latest update will be a welcome addition to its scooters. On Tuesday, Ola Electric posted a teaser to its social media channel, suggesting that Hill Hold Assist will be included in the next MoveOS 3.

Since it takes the Ola electric scooter a few seconds to recognise the throttle input, it begins sliding backwards and downwards while travelling uphill. The user is unable to apply the brakes at this time because the scooter reduces speed in response to the usage of the brakes. Ola electric scooter users may benefit from hill hold assist here.

It is anticipated that Ola Electric's S1 and S1 Pro escooters would benefit greatly from the inclusion of the MoveOS 3. The EV maker has hinted that the Party Mode is one among these planned additions. For the last several days, Ola Electric has been teasing the forthcoming features that will be available in MoveOS 3. The electric vehicle maker teased a forthcoming feature in MoveOS 3 that would allow its users to "get the party started anytime, and anywhere" in a tweet. It's interesting to note that the electric cars made by Tesla also have this functionality.

Another element, referred to as acceleration noises, was also hinted to by Ola Electric. Whenever the scooter is in motion, this function will play the sound of an internal combustion engine. Similarly, Revolt's electric motorbike in India made advantage of a similar function. Tesla vehicles have a similar function, allowing drivers to choose from a number of exhaust noises that are broadcast via concealed speakers whenever the vehicle is in motion.

Hate uphill tasks? Lucky for you, our scooter doesn’t. Hold on to your horses for this MoveOS 3 feature reveal.

See you on 22nd Oct at 2pm

Several of the anticipated features of Ola Electric's electric scooter launch, which occurred for the first time in India, remain unavailable. Voice-activated assist, widgets, user profiles, and phone calls are all examples. A few of these features will likely make it into MoveOS 3.