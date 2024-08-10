Ola Electric teases its first electric bike ahead of official unveil; launch set for…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mufasa The Lion King trailer: Disney prequel shows rise of an orphaned cub to king, fans say 'we want SRK's voice'

After France, Singapore, UAE, India to introduce UPI services in this country

Indian men's hockey team returns home from Paris Olympics, receives grand welcome at Delhi airport

Meet engineer-turned-actress who gave no solo hits in 10 years, quit acting, now runs homemade food services for...

Paris Olympics: Wrestler Reetika Hooda loses quarterfinals of women's 76kg event, to rely on repechage

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mufasa The Lion King trailer: Disney prequel shows rise of an orphaned cub to king, fans say 'we want SRK's voice'

Mufasa The Lion King trailer: Disney prequel shows rise of an orphaned cub to king, fans say 'we want SRK's voice'

Indian men's hockey team returns home from Paris Olympics, receives grand welcome at Delhi airport

Indian men's hockey team returns home from Paris Olympics, receives grand welcome at Delhi airport

Meet engineer-turned-actress who gave no solo hits in 10 years, quit acting, now runs homemade food services for...

Meet engineer-turned-actress who gave no solo hits in 10 years, quit acting, now runs homemade food services for...

7 most iconic box office clashes in Bollywood

7 most iconic box office clashes in Bollywood

NASA stellar images: 10 marvellous 'Astronomy Pictures of the Day' shared by NASA

NASA stellar images: 10 marvellous 'Astronomy Pictures of the Day' shared by NASA

How many people own private planes in India? 

How many people own private planes in India? 

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet TV star, who worked with Hrithik Roshan, was called ‘home wrecker’; left Bollywood, later became south's...

Meet TV star, who worked with Hrithik Roshan, was called ‘home wrecker’; left Bollywood, later became south's...

This hit reunited 2 superstars after 32 years, was inspired by Romeo & Juliet, rejected by Aamir, Salman, earned...

This hit reunited 2 superstars after 32 years, was inspired by Romeo & Juliet, rejected by Aamir, Salman, earned...

5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Mufasa The Lion King trailer: Disney prequel shows rise of an orphaned cub to king, fans say 'we want SRK's voice'

Mufasa The Lion King trailer: Disney prequel shows rise of an orphaned cub to king, fans say 'we want SRK's voice'

Meet engineer-turned-actress who gave no solo hits in 10 years, quit acting, now runs homemade food services for...

Meet engineer-turned-actress who gave no solo hits in 10 years, quit acting, now runs homemade food services for...

Aishwarya Rai said this about doing intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan: 'I was okay with...'

Aishwarya Rai said this about doing intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan: 'I was okay with...'

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

Ola Electric teases its first electric bike ahead of official unveil; launch set for…

The motorcycle will be the production version of the Roadster that was shown earlier.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 10, 2024, 04:17 PM IST

Ola Electric teases its first electric bike ahead of official unveil; launch set for…
Image: Ola Electric/X
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Bike enthusiasts are excited about the upcoming launch of Ola Electric’s first electric motorcycle on Independence Day (August 15). However, the EV manufacturer has teased much much-awaited electric bike ahead of its official launch. The latest teaser of the brand provides glimpses of the bike in silhouette. 

The motorcycle will be the production version of the Roadster that was shown earlier.

In the latest teaser, the brand provides a rough model of the bike, showcasing the outline and a quick look at the tank. This also offers a rather flat-looking single-piece seat with a sharp tail section providing space for the tail light. Besides this roadster-style motorcycle, Ola Electric will also launch other bikes which include the M1 Cyber Racer, M1 Cruiser, M1 Adventure, and Diamond Head.

The teaser also hints that the front light cluster is being enhanced by a design resembling a windshield, positioned above the lights.. Moreover, the hand bearer appears to be positioned at a comfortable height to provide the rider with a relaxing posture.

However, there is not much information released regarding the specifications of the upcoming bike. Moreover, the EV has confirmed that the battery installed will be developed by Ola. The company’s CEO Bhavish Aggarwal indicated that the upcoming e-bikes will boast the largest batteries in their category, providing a superior range in comparison to its rivals.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman, IIT graduate who left high-paying job to crack UPSC, became IAS in 1st attempt, was state topper with AIR…

Meet woman, IIT graduate who left high-paying job to crack UPSC, became IAS in 1st attempt, was state topper with AIR…

Big challenge for Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio as BSNL to roll out 4G/5G ready SIM

Big challenge for Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio as BSNL to roll out 4G/5G ready SIM

NASA’s tough choice: Starliner’s mission vs astronauts’ wellbeing?

NASA’s tough choice: Starliner’s mission vs astronauts’ wellbeing?

Paris Olympics: Wrestler Reetika Hooda loses quarterfinals of women's 76kg event, to rely on repechage

Paris Olympics: Wrestler Reetika Hooda loses quarterfinals of women's 76kg event, to rely on repechage

Indian men's hockey team returns home from Paris Olympics, receives grand welcome at Delhi airport

Indian men's hockey team returns home from Paris Olympics, receives grand welcome at Delhi airport

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet TV star, who worked with Hrithik Roshan, was called ‘home wrecker’; left Bollywood, later became south's...

Meet TV star, who worked with Hrithik Roshan, was called ‘home wrecker’; left Bollywood, later became south's...

This hit reunited 2 superstars after 32 years, was inspired by Romeo & Juliet, rejected by Aamir, Salman, earned...

This hit reunited 2 superstars after 32 years, was inspired by Romeo & Juliet, rejected by Aamir, Salman, earned...

5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

Countries that celebrate Independence day on August 15 apart from India

Countries that celebrate Independence day on August 15 apart from India

Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement