Ola Electric teases its first electric bike ahead of official unveil; launch set for…

The motorcycle will be the production version of the Roadster that was shown earlier.

Bike enthusiasts are excited about the upcoming launch of Ola Electric’s first electric motorcycle on Independence Day (August 15). However, the EV manufacturer has teased much much-awaited electric bike ahead of its official launch. The latest teaser of the brand provides glimpses of the bike in silhouette.

Ready to witness the future of motorcycling? It’s coming sooner than you think. Be there on 15th August at Sankalp 2024 for the grand reveal.



In the latest teaser, the brand provides a rough model of the bike, showcasing the outline and a quick look at the tank. This also offers a rather flat-looking single-piece seat with a sharp tail section providing space for the tail light. Besides this roadster-style motorcycle, Ola Electric will also launch other bikes which include the M1 Cyber Racer, M1 Cruiser, M1 Adventure, and Diamond Head.

The teaser also hints that the front light cluster is being enhanced by a design resembling a windshield, positioned above the lights.. Moreover, the hand bearer appears to be positioned at a comfortable height to provide the rider with a relaxing posture.

However, there is not much information released regarding the specifications of the upcoming bike. Moreover, the EV has confirmed that the battery installed will be developed by Ola. The company’s CEO Bhavish Aggarwal indicated that the upcoming e-bikes will boast the largest batteries in their category, providing a superior range in comparison to its rivals.

