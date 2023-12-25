Ola Electric reportedly aims to raise Rs 5,500 crore via IPO, to become India’s first EV company to…

Meanwhile, Bhavish Aggarwal-driven Ola Electric’s net loss nearly doubled to Rs 1,472 crore in FY23, from Rs 784.1 crore in the previous fiscal year, as expenses surged significantly.

Ola Electric has reportedly initiated a significant step towards an Initial Public Offering (IPO) by filing a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). As per Moneycontrol, the move marks a milestone as it represents the first-ever IPO by an Indian EV company.

The company aims to raise substantial funds through this IPO, with a fresh issue component of Rs 5,500 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) component amounting to around Rs 1,750 crore. The proceeds from this IPO are earmarked for significant expansion plans in the EV sector, including the establishment of a lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility. Ola Electric's sales began in December 2021, and since then, the company has successfully sold over 353,000 units.

Meanwhile, Bhavish Aggarwal-driven Ola Electric’s net loss nearly doubled to Rs 1,472 crore in FY23, from Rs 784.1 crore in the previous fiscal year, as expenses surged significantly.

The electric vehicle company reported an EBITDA loss of Rs 1,318 crore as its total expenses jumped to Rs 3,383 crore, in comparison to Rs 1,240 crore in FY22. (With inputs from IANS)