Ola Electric launches 'Roadster Series' motorcycles, starting at Rs...

The Roadster X is part of the entry-level segment. With a peak motor output of 11 kW, Roadster X is the fastest electric motorcycle in the segment.

The much-awaited 'Roadster Series' motorcycles from Ola Electric were introduced at their premier yearly event, Sankalp 2024. Several bikes will be introduced as part of the series. Ola Electric on Thursday launched the 'Roadster' series, its first set of e-motorcycles, at a starting price of Rs 74,999.

The e-bikes will come in three different models: Roadster, Roadster X, and Roadster Pro, with further modifications for each.

At the company's "Sankalp 2024" event, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announced that the Roadster X and Roadster will go on sale in January 2025, while the Roadster Pro will start to be delivered around Diwali in the following year.

Delivery is expected to start in Q4. The price of the 3.5kWh model is Rs 1.04 lakhs, the 4.5kWh model is Rs 1.19 lakhs, and the 6kWh version is Rs 1.39 lakhs. A more affordable range is provided by the Roadster X series: the 2.5kWh model costs Rs 74,000, the 3.5kWh model costs Rs 85,000, and the 4.5kWh model costs Rs 99,000.

During the launch, Bhavish Aggarwal, MD and Chairman of Ola Electric stated, "Today, we will reveal the future of our business across three companies and three distinct segments. Our ambition for the Ola Consumer business is to provide affordable, efficient, and accessible ride experiences across India. Just three years ago, Ola Electric was merely a dream. Today, we have become the leading EV company in the country and the largest two-wheeler EV manufacturer in the world. In fact, among all EV companies globally, we now rank as the fifth largest concerning the market capitalisation."

Bhavish Aggarwal also stated, "In terms of revenue, we are now the fourth-largest EV company in the world. Never underestimate the Indian consumer; they are eager to embrace the future and be a part of it. We are turning our PM's vision for energy sustainability into a reality. Tesla is for the west, Ola is for the rest."

Bhavish Aggarwal also announced, "We're developing the next generation of battery technology with our 4680 cell, which we're proudly calling the 'BharatCell'—the first cell to be built in India. We've filed over 70 patents for this 4680 cell, and it will be integrated into our scooters by Q1 FY26. Manufacturing this cell in India is the holy grail for the EV industry." Aggarwal was speaking at the Ola Electric Sankalp 2024 event

The move was taken almost two weeks after Bhavish Aggarwal, the CEO of Ola, hinted at the launch by posting a video of the company's future e-motorcycle. Since then, the Softbank-backed business has been teasing fans on social media with a series of clues leading up to the big unveiling.

According to a Redseer report, Ola Electric, which shipped its first e-scooter in 2021, has swiftly ascended to the top of the e-two-wheeler market and is the most profitable of its competitors in India.

For a while now, the company has been working on the bike launch. Ola revealed the Roadster, Cruiser, Adventure, and Diamondhead concept e-motorcycle models a year ago.

However, the e-motorcycle market offers a more difficult obstacle because, at the moment, sales of these vehicles account for a relatively small portion of all bike sales in India. Ola Electric nevertheless hopes to upend the industry with its new product.

Ola Electric's shares, which went public lately, saw volatility on August 14. They fell more than 7% in early trading as a result of profit booking, but they later rose 2.61 percent to settle at Rs 110.99 on the NSE.

The company posted a net loss of Rs 347 crore for the quarter ended June 30, up from Rs 267 crore in the same period last year. The company convened its first board meeting after listing on August 14. But compared to the same period last year, income increased by 32% to Rs 1,644 crore from Rs 1,243 crore.

Ola Electric made a great launch on August 9 after raising over Rs 6,000 crore through its initial public offering (IPO). On August 12, the company's shares reached the upper circuit, rising 20 percent.