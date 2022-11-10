Ola electric bike coming soon, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal hints at social media

Ola Electric (Representational Image)

Bhavish Aggarwal, the renowned founder of Ola Electric, the largest producer of electric two-wheelers in India has hinted a about an Ola Electric Bike in development. The Ola Electric founder is known for his tweets as he previously tweeted a teaser video showing the futuristic inside and exterior design of their next electric vehicle. In his latest tweet, to gauge interest in several styles of electric bikes, Ola Electric founder Bhavish Aggarwal is now holding a poll on his official Twitter account.

Bhavish Aggarwal posed the question "Which bike type do you like?" and offered four choices: sport bikes, cruisers, adventure bikes, and cafe racers.

The first Ola Electric bikes may be available as soon as next year, according to sources. Ola's CEO recently dropped hints that the company is considering offering electric motorcycles aimed at the mass market, the mid-segment, and the luxury category. It's possible that Ola may reveal their forthcoming electric motorbike before the year's end.

Additionally, Ola Electric is going to launch its first electric vehicle. The EV manufacturer has just shown renderings and specifications for the next electric vehicle. It seems unlikely that the electric automobile will be introduced before 2025.

The S1 debuted in August, and the S1 Air arrved just in time for the holidays. Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has said that a new electric bike is being developed specifically for the Indian market. Currently, Ola Electric is the leading producer of electric scooters in the nation. Ola's EV portfolio, which debuted in August of last year with the S1 and S1 Pro, and the S1 Air, which debuted only recently, is as follows.