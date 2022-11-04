Ola Electric achieves new milestone! Rolls out 1 lakh electric scooter in 10 months

Ola Electric has become one of the quickest EV manufacturers in India, with a rollout of one lakh units from its Futurefactory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. Despite being in existence for less than a year, Ola Electric has only just reached this significant milestone. The new milestone comes only 10 months after the business began producing from the factory late in November last year.

The milestone comes after the business unveiled its most cheap scooter in India, dipping under the Rs 1 lakh price barrier. The Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro, and Ola S1 Air may all be purchased through the firm at the moment, and are all targeted at the Indian consumer market.

Priced at Rs 84,999, the Ola S1 Air is the company's third electric scooter in India. The lowest e-scooter in Ola's range will be delivered to consumers in April 2023, with bookings going up in February. Meanwhile, in October 2022, the manufacturer of electric scooters sold 20,000 units, more than any other EV brand in the Indian market. It surpassed the general EV category by two times and showed a month-over-month surge of 60 percent.

Our cumulative production numbers:



Dec 2021: 0

Nov 2022: 1,00,000

Nov 2023: 10,00,000

Nov 2024: 1,00,00,000



This is the journey to #EndICEAge by 2025 pic.twitter.com/HV8x6JbCgm November 4, 2022

The business is updating the software on its scooters in an effort to boost sales. The most current version being discussed is MoveOS 3, which includes several upgrades to repair faults and add features to make the operating system more interactive and user-friendly. In addition, it provides riders with a host of brand-new convenience features.

Meanwhile, Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO, has said more than once that he wants to broaden the company's reach. In a same vein, Ola Electric is working on introducing its first electric vehicle in India. The carmaker has often released teasers about the vehicle. However, the corporation has been mum on specifics about the utility vehicle. In addition, the car's debut is scheduled for 2024.